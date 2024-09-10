Audi belonging to BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s son hits several vehicles; 2 booked

An Audi owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s son Sanket Bawankule hit at least four cars and a two-wheeler in the early hours of Monday, following which two people, including the driver of the luxury car, were booked. Two people were injured in the accident, according to the police. Nagpur, India - 6 June 2015 : Union Minister for Road Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda and Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule (L) inspecting at the Air India Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities at MIHAN in Nagpur, India, on Saturday, June 6, 2015. (Photo by Sunny Shende/ HT) (HT)

The Nagpur police booked Arjun Jitendra Hawre, 24, who they said was driving the car, and his friend Ronit Chintamwar, 27, who was sitting in the front passenger’s seat.

Hawre is Sanket Bawankule’s friend, the police said, adding that the BJP legislator’s son was not in the car when the accident occurred around 12.30 am on Monday in Nagpur’s Ramdaspeth and Mankapur areas.

According to the Sitabuldi police, the Audi first collided with a car at Ramdaspeth at 12.30 am and then with a moped, injuring the two people who were riding it.

The Audi then struck some more vehicles while moving towards Mankapur. After it hit a Volkswagen Polo, its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Hawre and Chintamwar were then taken to the Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over to the Sitabuldi police for further investigation.

The police said the occupants of the Audi were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place. Hawre and Chintamwar were booked for rash driving, among other offences, before being released on bail. Their blood samples have been sent for testing to ascertain whether they were drunk at the time of the accident, said Chandrashekhar Chakate, the Sitabuldi police station in-charge.

The police is checking CCTV footage to ascertain the chain of events, after which further action will follow.

Hours after the accident, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare alleged that Sanket Bawankule was driving the car. In a post on X, she also claimed that the regional transport office allowed the vehicle to be used without registering it. “Is there a different law for Chandrasekhar Bawankule?” she wrote.

Reacting to the incident, the state BJP chief admitted the car was registered in his son’s name but said Sanket was not in the vehicle. “Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police official. The law must be equal for all,” he said.