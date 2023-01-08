Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Autorickshaw driver dies after car rams into it from behind

Autorickshaw driver dies after car rams into it from behind

Updated on Jan 08, 2023 01:09 AM IST

The incident happened around 3.30 am at the service road in Manpada junction, as per the Kapurbawdi police.

Thane, India - January 07, 2023: Mangled remains of an autorickshaw whose driver died after a car rammed into it early in the morning, at Manpada, on Ghodbunder Road, in Thane, India, on Saturday, January 07, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Thane, India - January 07, 2023: Mangled remains of an autorickshaw whose driver died after a car rammed into it early in the morning, at Manpada, on Ghodbunder Road, in Thane, India, on Saturday, January 07, 2023.
BySajana Nambiar

Thane: A 57-year-old autorickshaw driver, on Saturday morning, died after a car rammed into it from behind in Thane (West). The deceased – identified as Sopan Kalbher – was a resident of Matoshree Janki Nagar, Kalwa.

The incident happened around 3.30 am at the service road in Manpada junction, as per the Kapurbawdi police. The auto-rickshaw driver died after severe injuries.

A case was registered under sections 304(A), 279, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 134(A) (B), 184 of the motor vehicles act against the car’s owner, Jai Metkar, 27, who fled away from the spot after the incident.

“We have managed to trace the accused, however, no arrest has been done so far. The accused in his speeding car hit the autorickshaw from behind. The impact was so bad that the auto turned damaging it entirely and also severely injuring the auto driver,” a police officer said.

