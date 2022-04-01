Awhad questions terms, conditions of tender for Kalwa Hospital pharmacy in Thane
In a series of tweets, the State Cabinet Minister and Mumbra-Kalwa MLA, Jitendra Awhad, has raised questions over the terms and conditions of the tender floated for the operation of the pharmacy at Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital, also known as Kalwa Hospital, in Thane.
Awhad has claimed that the clauses of the tenders are very stringent and are such that only popular, well-known pharmacists could bid while small-time city-based pharmacists do not stand a chance.
The medical store at Kalwa Hospital is supposed to give medicines to the poor and the needy at concessional rates. The contract of the agency operating the medical stores ended in 2011. Since then, the store has been mired in controversy.
Awhad, on Thursday night, raised doubts on the intentions of the Thane Municipal Corporation behind such stringent norms. Awhad said, “As per the tender, the pharmacy bidding should have 30 medical stores and an annual turnover of ₹120Cr. No local pharmacist can fulfil these clauses. The corporation is only interested in giving the pharmacy to well-known companies. They should, rather, have directly given them the contract.”
NCP party workers also gave a letter to the civic commissioner requesting to ease the clauses.
A civic officer requesting anonymity said, “A resident had approached the court against the tender and a hearing for the same was held on Friday. The court had scheduled the next hearing for April 6. We will put our say before the court regarding the tender.”
Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner said. “The matter is subjudice and we will not comment on it.”
State-of-art regional geodesy centre on the cards at MNNIT
A state-of-the-art Regional Geodesy Centre would soon be set up at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. Working in close coordination with the country's first National Geodesy Centre functioning in Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, the regional centre would undertake studies in the field of geodesy, tectonic plate motions and monitoring natural hazards such as volcanic, landslide, weather hazards, and climate change, said Geographic Information System cell of MNNIT, assistant professor, Dr Ramji Dwivedi.
Sevenhills Hospital to study Covid reinfection
Mumbai As Covid cases are on the decline, health infrastructure is shifting its focus to cases of reinfection among Covid patients, with Sevenhills Hospital, one of the major Covid facilities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, already starting a study. Additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Kakani, said that the study will help them get more insights on the virus. “It will help us manage the virus and also plan future strategies,” he said.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation appeals to residents to donate personal belongings that they no longer use
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a novel initiative with the theme 'If you don't need, give; if you need, take'. The objective is to collect articles not being used by residents and give them to the needy, thereby preventing their wastage and also reducing garbage. The residents should deposit their old things on the stand that are still usable. The objective is to enable the needy to take these articles for their use.
Man kills himself for ₹30,000 in Bengaluru
A 35-year-old truck driver, identified as Kiran Kumar, has been found dead in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. Kiran Kumar is said to have committed suicide by hanging himself in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 30. Kiran was allegedly not paid his salary by the private logistics firm he worked for and demanded for the same from his colleagues in a video sent to them over WhatsApp.
NCP backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, urges corporate to speak against ‘religious divide’
Nationalist Congress Party has supported Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her remark on the 'growing religious divide in Karnataka'. Chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Mazumdar-Shaw has rightly said that inclusiveness is the only way forward. “Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide,” she tweeted tagging the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
