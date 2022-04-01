Awhad questions terms, conditions of tender for Kalwa Hospital pharmacy in Thane

In a series of tweets, the State Cabinet Minister and Mumbra-Kalwa MLA, Jitendra Awhad, has raised questions over the terms and conditions of the tender floated for the operation of the pharmacy at Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital, also known as Kalwa Hospital, in Thane.

Awhad has claimed that the clauses of the tenders are very stringent and are such that only popular, well-known pharmacists could bid while small-time city-based pharmacists do not stand a chance.

The medical store at Kalwa Hospital is supposed to give medicines to the poor and the needy at concessional rates. The contract of the agency operating the medical stores ended in 2011. Since then, the store has been mired in controversy.

Awhad, on Thursday night, raised doubts on the intentions of the Thane Municipal Corporation behind such stringent norms. Awhad said, “As per the tender, the pharmacy bidding should have 30 medical stores and an annual turnover of ₹120Cr. No local pharmacist can fulfil these clauses. The corporation is only interested in giving the pharmacy to well-known companies. They should, rather, have directly given them the contract.”

NCP party workers also gave a letter to the civic commissioner requesting to ease the clauses.

A civic officer requesting anonymity said, “A resident had approached the court against the tender and a hearing for the same was held on Friday. The court had scheduled the next hearing for April 6. We will put our say before the court regarding the tender.”

Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner said. “The matter is subjudice and we will not comment on it.”

