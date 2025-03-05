Azmi booked for hurting religious beliefs, withdraws comments

MUMBAI: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi has been charged with hurting religious beliefs a day after his remarks on Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb triggered an uproar on Monday, and forced an adjournment in the legislative assembly on Tuesday. Azmi has also withdrawn his remarks, after calls for more stringent action against him escalated. Thane, India - March 03, 2025: shivsana workers outside wagale Estate police station,ShivSena Shinde faction MP Naresh Mhaske has registered a case against samajvadi party MLA Abu Azmi in Thane Wagle Estate Police Station for his statement about Aurangzeb... Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, March -03, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

Dismissing the portrayal of Aurangzeb as a cruel ruler in the movie Chhava, Azmi had described him as a “good administrator” and made other positive remarks about the Mughal emperor, drawing a backlash from politicians across the spectrum.

Late on Monday, various leaders of the Shiv Sena assembled at police stations and filed FIRs against Azmi. The Marine Drive police registered a case against the MLA under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts that insult a religion or religious belief), 302 (deliberately hurting someone’s religious feelings by speaking, making sounds, gesturing, or placing object) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

However, politicians across parties were not mollified. Deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde insisted that Azmi be charged with “treason”. “Aurangzeb tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for 40 days. Calling such a person ‘good’ is the biggest sin, and hence Abu Azmi should apologise. He should be charged with treason,” Shinde told the legislative assembly on Tuesday. He also said Azmi should be suspended from the house.

Similar demands were made by the BJP, while the Shiv Sena (UBT), a part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, also raised slogans against Azmi in the assembly. Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar and Sena minister Gulabrao Patil too demanded that Azmi be suspended.

In the legislative council, BJP MLC Praveen Darekar claimed that Azmi had not only eugolised Aurangzeb but also insulted other religions. He demanded that Azmi be arrested for his remarks.

Leader of the opposition in the council, Ambadas Danve, (Sena-UBT) demanded action against the Samajwadi Party leader, while council chairperson Ram Shinde asked Eknath Shinde to reply on behalf of the government.

Shinde condemned Azmi for “glorifying” the Mughal emperor and said, “When we watched the movie Chhava, we saw how Aurangzeb had tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and forced him to convert, yet he did not agree. And Azmi is eugolising such a man.”

He went on to pay a tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji, calling him a “protector of dharma and Swarajya”. “The world knows what kind of ruler Aurangzeb was. He was a cruel tyrant, not an able administrator. We completely reject those who glorify such a monster,” said Shinde.

He further said that regardless of how much Abu Azmi allegedly distorts history, “he cannot change the truth—a history written with the valor and sacrifice of the Marathas”. The Sena chief remarked, “Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who fought 126 battles in nine years, was a true warrior and an excellent administrator.”

Azmi, who represents the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar assembly constituency in Mumbai, withdrew his comments on Tuesday evening, saying they were blown out of proportion. He said he respected Chhatrapati Shivaji and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and other personalities, and everyone in India must respect them.

But that may not set the matter to rest. Sena spokesperson and MLC Manisha Kayande said, “Our men have filed an FIR against Azmi. On Wednesday, we will demand his suspension from the house as a mere FIR is not enough.”