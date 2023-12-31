Baby boy dies, 19 injured in bus-dumper collision in Palghar district

Palghar: An 11-month-old boy died, and 19 individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a dumper and a state transport bus on Manor–Vikramgarh Road on Saturday afternoon. Seven of the injured are in critical condition, with four individuals, including three children and a woman, battling for their lives in a private hospital in Dahanu. HT Image

According to the police, the incident occurred around 12:30pm when the state transport bus, en route from Shirdi to Palghar, collided with a dumper near Boranda Kev village. Both drivers suffered severe injuries, and 17 passengers on the bus were also hurt. All 19 injured were initially taken to Manor Primary Health Centre, where 11-month-old Harshad Gavate was pronounced dead.

Due to the severity of injuries, seven individuals, including the drivers, were later shifted to Vedanta Hospital and Medical College in Dahanu for further treatment. Among them, four—a woman and three children—are in critical condition and remain in the Intensive Care Unit, potentially requiring further transfer to a hospital in Mumbai. The other three seriously injured, including bus driver Sachin Nikam, are said to be stable. Police officials also reported that the dumper driver sustained head injuries and significant blood loss.

Local member of parliament Rajendra Gavit, who was travelling on the road after the accident, assisted in transporting the injured to Manor Primary Health Centre

Police inspector Satish Shivkar attached to the Manor police station said preliminary investigation has revealed that the dumper driver was at fault and had lost control over the vehicle because of which perhaps the incident took place.