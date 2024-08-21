Badlapur sexual assault: School trust issues public apology, ups security

Badlapur: The trust that runs the Badlapur school where the alleged sexual assault on two four-year-old girls took place has issued a public apology to the affected families and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students. Legal assistance will be provided to the victims’ families to ensure that those responsible are held accountable, the trust said. People block railway tracks to protest against the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school at Badlapur railway station in Thane on Tuesday.(PTI)

A statement issued by the school management further stated that the employee accused in the case had been dismissed immediately. The management has also decided to discontinue contract of the third-party contractor through which the accused was hired.

The headmistress responsible for student security and oversight of CCTV operations in the school has also been suspended. Additionally, the class teacher and the staff in charge of student transportation have been relieved of their duties.

Although CCTV cameras were installed in the school, they were non-operational at the time of the incident due to technical issues, the statement said. The school is installing new cameras in previously uncovered areas and ensuring round-the-clock monitoring by a dedicated employee.

The school management also announced that, moving forward, only female staff will be employed for the care and safety of pre-primary and infant students to ensure their protection.

A former teacher who worked at the school for more than three decades criticised the management for “complete carelessness”. They also questioned why only teachers are required to submit character certificates before appointment. “The state government is also equally responsible for this situation because, for a long time, the state has not allowed appointments of grade IV employees in the school.”

With over 10,000 students enrolled in its schools and colleges, the trust appealed to all parents, students, and concerned citizens to remain calm and allow the institution to continue its educational mission without disruption. The trust assured that the school is still a safe environment for all children and it is taking every possible step to maintain this standard.