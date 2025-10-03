Ban of heavy vehicle in NH 48 and Ghodbunder during peak hours

MUMBAI: To ease the traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway (NH 48) and Ghodbunder road in Thane, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) traffic police has completely banned the entry of heavy vehicles (10 wheelers or more) on the route during peak hours from Friday onwards. Thane, India - Jan. 03, 2019:GB road at near vihang hotel circle,The commuters are facing an harrowing time commuting along Ghodbunder Road from the last few days due to the metro works in Thane ,India, on Thursday, January 03, 2019. (Photo by Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo) (PRAFUL GANGURDE)

This decision comes after residents of Ghodbunder staged several protests in the past few weeks highlighting that the roads in the area were pothole-ridden and choked by traffic making commuting a harrowing experience.

As per the MBVV police’s new decision, heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the NH48 and Ghodbunder road for five hours in the morning and evening from 06:00 am to 10:00 am and from 5:00 PM to 9:00pm.

According to traffic police officers, the ban of heavy vehicles into the Thane Commissionerate area during peak hours, led to a lot of congestion along the NH48 and Ghodbunder. To solve this, traffic police said that it was necessary to prohibit the entry and parking of heavy vehicles along the NH48 which were coming from Gujarat and heading towards Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan. Police added that within the jurisdiction of the MBVV police commissionerate, they would also ban heavy vehicles which were heading to Thane from Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander.

The police order added that they have prohibited vehicles from parking along the road to prevent traffic congestion in the area and to ensure a smooth and safe journey for commuters.

As per the order, heavy vehicles along NH48 and Ghodbunder road will be stopped at the toll plaza, Sirsad Phata, Chimoti Naka, and the Fountain Hotel. However, vehicles carrying perishable goods, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridors, oxygen gas vehicles, and other essential service vehicles are exempt from the police notification.