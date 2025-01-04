MUMBAI: Suspension of work at 78 construction sites at Borivali East and Byculla may be lifted in the next 24 hours as the quality of air in these localities has improved significantly. Public and private construction projects had been temporarily halted on December 31, under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) regulations, when the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai had raised concerns. Two other areas, Navy Nagar in Colaba and Shivaji Nagar in Govandi are still under observation. Ban on construction in Borivali East, Byculla may be lifted soon

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani told the media on Friday, “Borivali’s AQI is currently within the range of 125-140 (‘moderate’), indicating that the situation is under control. Byculla will continue to be monitored for the next 24 hours, and if the AQI remains stable, we will lift the construction ban.”

Gagrani added that AQI levels at Navy Nagar and Shivaji Nagar are currently above 200 (‘poor’). “If these levels do not improve, a ban on construction will be imposed in these two locations as well,” he said.

On Friday, Mumbai’s average 24-hour AQI was 126 (‘moderate’). Borivali East recorded ‘satisfactory’ AQI levels at 95, while Byculla was ‘moderate’, at 125. The AQI at Navy Nagar was 259 (‘poor’). NO2 levels peaked to 314, dipping to ‘very poor’ at 7am, while AQI at Shivaji Nagar was 166 (‘moderate’). PM2.5 levels peaked to 320, falling in the ‘very poor’ category at 1am.

Meanwhile, to address various environmental issues such as air quality, solid waste, single-use plastic and wastewater management, a special meeting was convened between Gagrani, chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Siddesh Kadam, and member-secretary Avinash Dhakane on Friday.

Kadam told the media on Friday, “Monitoring ongoing development and infrastructure projects has played a role in improving the city’s air quality. We have also reviewed the progress of the sewage treatment plant, which is nearing completion. We have also taken temporary steps to mitigate air pollution.”

He also said he is focusing on the rejuvenation of rivers such as the Mithi, Poisar and Dahisar rivers, assessing the status of ongoing works. “If the works are not completed on time, we will take stringent action,” he said.

On the ban on single-use plastic, Kadam said, “We are exploring more effective disposal methods for single-use plastic. Another pressing issue is the Deonar dumping ground, which, even if closed, still contains legacy waste. The BMC has devised a comprehensive plan to address this.”

Kadam added that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed its own recycling plant to process construction debris, aiming to eliminate unauthorised dumping at various locations.