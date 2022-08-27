Bandra firm, director booked for duping private bank of ₹26.67 crore
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has booked a Bandra-based industrial material importer firm for allegedly cheating Standard Chartered Bank to the tune of ₹26.67 crore.
According to the complaint, Raghav Kapoor, director of ABK Industries Limited, had taken a loan of ₹19.48 crore on a letter of credit facility from the bank. Since the payment of interest was stopped after September 2018, the bank asked the company to clear the outstanding dues.
In January 2019, ABK Industries issued some cheques but they were dishonoured when presented for encashment. The firm’s loan account was then declared non-performing assets.
“Till date, the total amount owed by the company to the bank, including the principal amount and the interest, has gone up to ₹26.67 crore,” an EOW officer said.
Kamal Dinesh Vyas, senior manager of Standard Chartered Bank, filed a criminal complaint at Bandra-Kurla Complex police station.
A case against ABK Industries, Kapoor, and other unidentified persons was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
Investigation revealed that the company availed the credit facility from the bank and later diverted the funds to a shell company which the accused had created in his peon’s name, the officer said.
In the alleged financial irregularities, the accused had done gross forgery and falsification of documents, the EOW’s preliminary inquiry has found.
The accused, Kapoor, is already in judicial custody in a similar fraud case lodged by a bank last year.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
