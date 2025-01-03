Bawankule next guardian minister of Nagpur?

NAGPUR: Following intense negotiations, the Mahayuti government led by Devendra Fadnavis managed to induct ministers and allot portfolios but the battle for guardian ministership is still going on among the alliance partners. Thane, India - November 05, 2022: Maharashtra Pradesh BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule who is on Thane district tour, interacts with the media, at Sahyog Mandir Hall, in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Saturday, November 05, 2022. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

However, state BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule is set to take over the reins of Nagpur as its guardian minister, if Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s slip-of-tongue remarks are to be believed.

Speaking during an event to announce the dates of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav (Member of Parliament Sports Festival) here, Gadkari inadvertently mentioned Bawankule as the guardian minister. Following this, Gadkari clarified that no official announcement has been made but his remarks created a significant buzz in political circles.

Gadkari’s indirect endorsement of Bawankule’s role was followed by a statement acknowledging that while Bawankule has not yet been formally appointed, he is likely to assume the position. “Nothing is impossible for Bawankule,” Gadkari added, further fuelling speculations.

The delay in appointing guardian ministers has reportedly sparked speculation of internal disagreements within the ruling partners. However, alliance ministers have dismissed these claims, insisting there is no conflict over appointments.

Following the state assembly election results on November 23, the government faced delays in deciding the chief minister, conducting the oath-taking ceremony, and allocating ministerial portfolios. Now, more than six weeks later, the names of guardian ministers for various districts remain undecided.

Fadnavis, during his recent visit to Nagpur, also hinted that Bawankule would likely be the next guardian minister for Nagpur district. Notably, Bawankule previously served as guardian minister of Nagpur, Maharashtra’s second capital, from 2014 to 2019. Fadnavis held the position from 2022 to 2024 while serving as deputy chief minister in the Shinde cabinet.