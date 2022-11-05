Be prepared for mid-term polls, Thackeray tells workers

Mumbai: In what has stirred the already turbulent political waters in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has predicted that the state may face a mid-term poll as a result of the possible collapse of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis regime. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, on their part, dismissed the statement as Thackeray’s tactic to keep his ‘remaining’ flock united.

On Saturday, Thackeray held a meeting of Shiv Sena leaders and the 200-odd samparka pramukhs or communication chiefs of the party who serve as a link between the high command and district-level functionaries. The samparka pramukhs have been asked to start preparations for the polls, which Thackeray expects to be held earlier than their scheduled time.

A senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, who was present at the meeting, said that party leaders had been asked to enroll primary members and also encourage the registration of first-time voters. “We have also been asked to identify prospective electoral candidates, including those from other parties, Shiv Sena leaders who have left us in the past and those with the potential to win,” he revealed.

The leader added they were expecting the state government to collapse due to a number of reasons, a vital one being the Supreme Court hearings that are due to begin on November 29. A five-judge Constitution bench of the SC is scheduled to hear multiple petitions filed by both factions of the original Shiv Sena, which include a plea to disqualify Shinde and the 15 MLAs who jumped ship with him.

The public exchange of vitriol between two Shinde supporters – independent MLA Omprakash (Bacchu) Kadu and another independent legislator Ravi Rana, who is known to be close to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis – is also an indicator of possible political doom. Political observers believe that this may indicate a likely turbulence in the alliance.

Speaking to HT after the meeting, Shiv Sena legislator and spokesperson Manisha Kayande reiterated that Thackeray had indicated that mid-term polls might take place. “The Gujarat elections have been announced and before this, four big-ticket projects were hijacked from Maharashtra to Gujarat,” she said. “The prime minister announced a package for Maharashtra and some projects for railways and roads, maybe because of the furore in the state over the projects being shunted to Gujarat. But it also indicates that mid-term polls might be announced. So, yes, we must be ready, though we Shiv Sainiks work 24/7. Our shakhas are not opened just before the election but are always functional.”

According to BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Thackeray, by raising the spectre of mid-term elections, was just trying to keep his flock together. “He said nothing on the concerns raised by the leaders who defected from the party. The leaders had alleged that the NCP was weakening the Sena, but Thackeray chose to stay silent. His own leaders quit even when they were in power. Thackeray is just trying to play the emotive card with the remaining workers,” Shelar said, adding that the Shinde-Fadnavis government would complete its term.

NCP leader and former state minister Dilip Walse Patil said, “All parties and their leadership need to ask their workers to be ready for elections whether it’s municipal elections or mid-term polls. There is nothing wrong if Thackeray has called for his workers to be prepared.”

Over the past few weeks, Thackeray has worked on identifying prospective candidates to take on party rebels. For instance, the party has re-inducted former Shiv Sainik and ex-minister Sanjay Deshmukh, who is a former MLA from Digras in Yavatmal district. Deshmukh is a traditional opponent of Sanjay Rathod who heads the ministry of food and drug administration. Sunil Maharaj, the mahant of the Pohradevi temple, which is revered as the ‘Kashi of the Banjara community,’ has also been brought into the party to counter Rathod, who is a Banjara.