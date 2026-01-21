Belasis Flyover, crucial east-west link, ready to be opened

MUMBAI: Belasis Flyover, a key east-west connector linking Tardeo, Nagpada and Mumbai Central Station, has been completed in a record time of just 15 months and six days, well ahead of its scheduled finish in May. The construction of the bridge was completed in a record time of 15 months, six days. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Situated on Jehangir Boman Behram Marg, formerly known as Belasis Road, the flyover’s reopening will restore the east-west traffic movement that was disrupted for nearly two years, and is expected to ease congestion on Jahangir Boman Behram Marg, Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg (Grant Road), Patthe Bapurao Marg and the Mahalaxmi Station bridge.

The work order for the flyover was issued in September 2024, with construction commencing on October 1, 2024. While work over the railway tracks was carried out by the railway department, the BMC completed critical components, including girder bracing, deck sheet installation, slab casting and the construction of approach roads on both sides.

Officials credited the seamless coordination between multiple departments—the BMC’s bridges department, the railway department, the local ward office and the traffic police—along with systematic planning and round-the-clock efforts for the early completion. The reconstruction of the flyover is part of the BMC’s push to strengthen Mumbai’s infrastructure and reduce travel time for citizens.

The project involved demolishing and rebuilding the 130-year-old British-era Belasis Bridge, which had been declared unsafe. From the outset, engineers from the bridges department and the railway department adopted a tightly planned, segment-wise execution strategy. Each sub-activity was assigned fixed timelines, and adherence to deadlines was strictly enforced. Support from the local administrative ward office and traffic police further ensured smooth progress. Despite the scale of the task, the project remained on track throughout its duration.

Belasis Flyover has a total length of 333 metres. It features a seven-metre-wide carriageway along with sufficiently wide footpaths on both sides. The construction phase was marked by several challenges, including the relocation of BEST bus stops, removal of 13 obstructing structures and rehabilitation of affected occupants, demolition of the boundary wall of a housing society, and court proceedings. Even so, engineers ensured that none of the hurdles resulted in delays.

Notably, work continued uninterrupted during the four-month monsoon, a factor that significantly contributed to the flyover’s quick completion.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar said the Belasis Flyover work was an example of how complex infrastructure projects could be completed ahead of schedule through disciplined planning and effective execution. He emphasised that prioritising quality construction while minimising inconvenience to citizens allowed the benefits of development works to reach people faster, and added that the BMC would replicate this approach across other infrastructure projects.

The finishing work on the flyover was completed on January 6, 2026. Load testing, structural stability certification and safety certification have been secured. “Following the receipt of a No Objection Certificate from the railway department and coordination with the traffic police, Belasis Flyover will be opened to traffic,” Bangar said.