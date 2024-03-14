BEST bus to ply on MTHL from today

Mumbai: Almost two months after the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atul Setu was thrown open to the public, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to run its first bus route starting March 14. The BEST authorities decided on Wednesday to run the premium air-conditioned bus route number S-145 (HT PHOTO)

The BEST authorities decided on Wednesday to run the premium air-conditioned bus route number S-145, which can be booked through the Chalo app, on the bridge connecting south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

Guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar flagged off the bus. Sources said the minimum amount is ₹50, while the maximum will be ₹225. The bus route will be from the World Trade Centre continuing via Mantralaya, Churchgate, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), GPO, Eastern Freeway, Atal Setu, Ulwe node, Bamandongri railway station, and Konkan Bhavan in CBD Belapur.

“We took time to finalise the route. Currently, there are limited timings proposed, but we will decide if more buses and routes need to be run depending on the demand,” said a BEST official.

As per the schedule, the Chalo bus will leave CBD Belapur at 7.30am and 8am, while the World Trade Centre - Belapur will depart at 5.30pm and 6pm. “The fare on the entire route has been fixed at ₹225. It will be operational for six days from Monday to Saturday,” said a BEST spokesperson.

Sources said there was initial scepticism about operating the BEST bus on MTHL as discussions were underway on whether to pay the toll or not. According to BEST officials, since the distance between the two ends is more than 40 km, they were worried about the dry run if the passenger numbers were not up to the mark.

During the Premium Chalo bus test, which has been going on for the last 30-40 days, the bus route was available on the mobile app. However, the BEST kept declining that this bus route S-145 would go operational. Meanwhile, the authorities have yet to take a call on operating the BEST buses on the newly opened Coastal Road from Worli to Marine Drive.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, BEST held a function to celebrate the installation of an air purifying system in their buses. They plan to install them on top of the roofs of 300 buses. Sources said they have already installed it on 240 buses, and the remaining 60 buses will have them in 15 days. This air purifier has a motor blower and filters to control air pollution. According to them, the biggest issue is cleaning these filters, which capture the dust while the buses ply on the road.