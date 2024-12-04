BEST demands in-situ Dharavi depot in lieu of 2 existing ones

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking says it will surrender its Dharavi and Kala Killa bus depots for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) only if alternative land is provided near the existing depots. Mumbai, India - January 14, 2019: BEST buses parked at Dharavi bus depot after BEST employees go on strike to press for several of their demands in Mumbai, India, on Monday, January 14, 2019. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times) (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

The two depots, with a combined capacity to accommodate 288 buses, have been included in the ambitious plan to redevelop Asia’s largest slum. BEST sources said the decision was taken in March-April this year. “We are waiting for land where an alternative depot can come up. It would have to be within the vicinity of Dharavi and Kala Killa (which is in the larger Dharavi area), and have a capacity that is 1.5 times the existing ones,” said a senior BEST official.

Dharavi is home to one of the BEST’s largest bus depots in Mumbai. While the Dharavi depot can accommodate 163 buses, the Kala Killa depot can house 125 buses. Officials said that handing over these depots without an alternative location would create a huge issue as it involved parking a large number of buses. Sources said the state government is to approach the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is to make available land that is a casting yard for the city’s metro rail projects.

As part of the plan, the new, alternative depot will involve the construction of administrative buildings and staff quarters at the depots, creating 50% more parking space for buses. It is expected to have multi-level parking for the buses, a large office area for the BEST, staff quarters with homes measuring more than 400 sqft, and other amenities.

The BEST is expected to get around ₹50 crore for handing over these two bus depots for the multi-crore redevelopment of Dharavi. Sources in the BEST said they have been told that its two bus depots would be used to resettle the slum dwellers and commercial businesses, although the master plan prepared by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project is still not clear on this.

A senior BEST union leader said, “We have objected to handing over these two bus depots for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Operation-wise, both these depots are vital for their location. Being situated at the centre of Mumbai helps navigate different bus routes to the island city as well as the eastern and western suburbs. There is no problem if the depots are used to enhance the city’s transport system. But, in this case, existing infrastructure is being ripped apart for a slum redevelopment project, and this is not acceptable.”

Meanwhile, the BEST in its budget for FY 2025-26 has projected to expand its fleet to 8,000 buses, for which these depots will play a vital role. The undertaking has also identified three to four depots which will be redeveloped in the near future, with commercial shops and shopping malls with multi-level parking facilities.