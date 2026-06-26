BEST plans 5,000 self-owned buses, smart meter rollout

MUMBAI: The BEST plans to induct 5,000 self-owned buses over the next three years, a move intended to gradually reduce dependence on the wet-lease model and strengthen operational control over the city’s bus fleet. The plan was among details shared by the undertaking’s general manager Sonia Sethi with the civic Standing Committee on Thursday. Mumbai, India - Oct. 28, 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis launched 157 BEST bus at Colaba Bus depo, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Sethi’s presentation, on the undertaking’s financial position and roadmap, came after the civic panel cleared a ₹1,000-crore aid package for the undertaking last week. She also told the committee that Mumbai requires around 10,000 buses, according to central government norms.

Sethi said BEST’s cumulative liabilities were ₹23,296 crore as of March 31, 2026. While the electricity division remained profitable with a surplus of ₹115 crore in 2025-26, the transport division continued to incur heavy losses, recording a deficit of ₹1,805 crore.

She outlined a plan to clear ₹1,751 crore in pending retirement and gratuity dues for former employees. Following directions issued during a recent review meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, the BEST aims to settle the dues during the current financial year.

The presentation also revealed that the BEST intends to boost non-fare revenue through advertisements, commercial utilisation of bus infrastructure, EV charging stations and other monetisation measures. Besides, the electricity division plans to install 5,50,000 smart meters to improve billing efficiency, reduce distribution losses and curb power theft.