MUMBAI: The ₹13,000-crore project to replace electricity meters with prepaid smart meters has been suspended by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking. The decision was taken by the BEST administration after it met with leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on December 9. BEST suspends rollout of smart meters

The installation of the Adani Group’s prepaid smart meters in the island city of Mumbai has been opposed by the Sena (UBT) on grounds that they were leading to inflated power bills. The decision also follows an August 16, 2024 news report in Hindustan Times titled ‘Mumbai’s smart meter installations dip after consumers complain of inflated bills’.

“We have taken a decision to halt the process of replacing existing meters with smart meters unless there are technical issues with the existing meters or they need to be installed in newly constructed buildings,” said BEST spokesperson, Sudas Sawant.

Sources who attended the meeting held at the BEST headquarters in Colaba said the administration is halting the process, pending an investigation into the claim. Also, prior to the recent assembly elections, the state government had announced the discontinuation of smart meters being installed by Adani Energy Solutions (AESL).

“Despite this, the BEST continued to issue notices to consumers about the installation the new smart meters,” pointed out Anil Kokil, Sena (UBT) leader and former chairman of the BEST Committee in the municipal corporation. “We have demanded that the BEST not only stop fitting these smart meters but also remove those that have been installed,” he said.

In a letter to BEST general manager Anil Diggikar, Sena (UBT) leaders have noted, “The new smart meter is not the right step for BEST’s secured future. Likewise, it will be a financial burden for Mumbaikars as well.”

Said Suhas Samant, Sena (UBT) leader and president of the BEST Kamgar Sena, “The BEST has agreed to remove the meters that they have already installed apart from halting the process. They have promised to call for fresh tenders for new meters.”

The AESL had bagged the contract to install smart meters for BEST consumers in Mumbai in September 2023. The smart meter aims to help consumers monitor their energy usage in real time and thus encourage them to reduce their electricity bills. The smart meters would also help distribution companies improve the quality of their services and grid performance.

According to the contract, AESL was to install smart meters for all 10.5 lakh BEST consumers in the island city. Sources said more than 3 lakh smart meters have been installed so far. The company has the capacity to install 1,000-1,200 meters a day. Residential consumers comprise 65-70% of BEST’s consumer base.