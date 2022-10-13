Bhaucha Dhakka to be segregated from upcoming cruise terminal, says MbPT

Mumbai: The upgradation of fisheries infrastructure at Mallet Bunder and Bhaucha Dhakka –the city’s oldest fish landing centre – in Mazagaon, is expected to benefit over 20,000 individuals directly involved in Mumbai’s fish trade, according to an environment impact assessment (EIA) prepared by the MbPT and submitted to the state government for environment clearance (EC).

This will be the first time in over 40 years that major upgrades to the dock will be carried out. The existing jetty at Bhaucha Dhakka was built in 1979 to cater to a maximum of 300 boats but is currently used by at least 1,500 boats, leading to congestion and problems with the loading and storage of catch. MbPT’s proposal involves constructing a new jetty that will be contiguous with both Mallet Bunder and Bhaucha Dhakka, a fish handling and auction hall, net mending shed, fish market, restaurant, toilet blocks and an effluent treatment plant.

The upgrades will reportedly cater to an additional fleet size of 1,286 mechanised fishing vessels with a total landing catch of around 24,000kgs. The average annual total fish landings one year after the project’s implementation would amount to 1,75,771 tonnes valued at Rs. 1,50,166 lakhs (boat side prices), MbPT has estimated.

“Due to increased fishing activity, there is a requirement for the expansion of the existing fish terminal with a new approach jetty,” states a summary of the MbPT’s EIA. “There has been persistent demand from the fishing community for expansion with capacity addition of existing fish jetty at Ferry Wharf.”

Meanwhile, an existing bridge leading to Bhaucha Dhakka, adjacent to the recently developed passenger ferry terminal, will be demolished.

Many among the fishing community are wary that the project’s larger aim is not to boost their livelihood but to separate the busy fish landing centre from the recently developed ferry and domestic cruise terminals south of the Dhakka, for the benefit of tourism.

“The passenger traffic at Ro-Ro Pax terminal and Domestic Cruise Terminal including passenger traffic coming to the Bhaucha Dhakka needs to be segregated from the fishing-related traffic from the fish jetty,” states the report by MbPT.

A senior official in the MbPT’s engineering department explained further. “There is an existing bridge which leads to both the passenger terminal and the fish landing centre, which can be unpleasant for tourists because of the smell and fish waste.”

The official added that they are creating a new jetty that will be contiguous with Mallet Bunder and Bhaucha Dhakka on the north side and a new bridge will lead to this jetty which will free up area on the south side for passenger boats, especially with the international cruise terminal coming up in 2024.