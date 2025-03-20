Menu Explore
Bhima Koregaon case accused moves HC for permission to travel abroad

ByKaruna Nidhi
Mar 20, 2025 09:54 AM IST

MUMBAI: Dr Anand Teltumbde, one of the accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case, moved the Bombay high court on Wednesday, seeking permission to travel to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, from April 1 to May 15. Dr. Teltumbde’s plea clarified that as a Dalit scholar and academician, he has been invited to multiple universities for academic assignments. Directing the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file their response over the plea, the court scheduled the next hearing for April 2.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Teltumbde was granted bail on November 11, 2022, by the high court, which imposed conditions on his travel within the country. However, he highlighted that the bail order stayed silent on the procedure to be followed in the situation where he is desirous of travelling outside the country. Seeking clarity over the procedure, Teltumbde also prayed for the release of his passport to facilitate his visa applications.

His plea contained details of the invitation from the Leiden Institute for Asia Studies, Leiden University in the Netherlands, Nottingham Trent University in United Kingdom and three more universities in the UK, including the University of Oxford. Teltumbde has been granted permission to travel within the country in the past, but this plea marks the first time he is seeking permission to travel abroad.

