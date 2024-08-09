Bhiwandi crime branch busts racket selling fake injections, medicines for cattle

Thane: The Bhiwandi crime branch recently conducted a raid on a factory and warehouse, arresting four individuals for allegedly selling bogus injections and medicines designed to boost the milk yield of cows and buffaloes. The search for the fifth accused, who is the factory owner, is still ongoing. HT Image

The five individuals came together after noticing the increasing demand for injections. They started manufacturing fake injections and medicines at a factory in Bapgaon, Bhiwandi and were selling them at Faizan Compound in Roshan Bagh, Bhiwandi.

A case has been registered against five suspects at the Bhoiwada Police Station: Imran Shakeel Chote, 28, Shakeeb Mohattasim Vardi, 28, Shoaib Kamaluddin Ansari, 45, Asfi Rafik Thote, 43, and the factory owner, Zishan Shah Nawaz Vardi from Bapgaon.

On August 6, a case was filed against four individuals under Section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, based on a complaint from Rajesh Baburao Bankar, an inspector from the Thane Food and Drug Administration.

According to police information, in the last 5 months, the five accused conspired to manufacture unauthorized fake injections and medicines intended to increase milk yield in cows and buffaloes. Without proper training or licenses, they learned a basic formula for making these injections from online videos. They illegally obtained all the materials needed for manufacturing and started selling the injections at fluctuating prices based on demand.

It has come to light that engaging in this illicit activity not only harms the animals involved in the process but also presents a serious threat to the health of the individuals who consume the products derived from it.

From the accused’s factory and warehouse, the police have seized goods worth ₹12,40,450. The seized items include 200-litre capacity chemical-mixed injections, two drums, 17 boxes of paper cartons, 195 plastic bottles with the liquid mix, a 5-litre can of carbolic crystal-chemical, a 35-litre plastic can, a 200-litre drum, a 35-litre blue can of acidic acid, and 95 ml plastic bottles.

The police are also investigating how many additional individuals might be involved in this scam.

Officers of Bhiwandi Crime Branch Unit-2 said that five suspects have been arrested and released on bail after the factory goods were seized. The search for the absconding factory owner is ongoing.