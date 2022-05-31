Bhiwandi police file FIR against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for comments on Prophet Muhammad
The Bhiwandi police, on Monday, registered an FIR against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her comments against Prophet Muhammad during a live debate on a news channel.
In the Thane commissionerate, this is the second FIR against Sharma after Mumbra did the same two days ago.
The Bhiwandi city police registered the FIR under Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(II) (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.
The Bhiwandi police said the FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Raza Academy. This is the second complaint filed by Raza Academy while the first was filed at Pydhonie police station in Mumbai.
According to Chetan Katke, senior police inspector, Bhiwandi City Police station,” An FIR was registered based on a statement by Wakas Ahamad Sagir Ahmad Malik, joint secretary of the Bhiwandi city wing of Raza Academy. As per his statement, on May 28, he got a link on WhatsApp about the debate on the Gyanvapi issue in which Sharma participated. He said he was hurt after watching the comments made by Sharma on the Prophet Muhammad and his wife. The academy leaders later filed a complaint.”
