Bhiwandi school watchman booked for unnatural sex with dog

The Narpoli police have lodged a case against a watchman for allegedly having unnatural sex with a dog in Bhiwandi, the police said on Saturday.

The accused had been identified as Ramjas Singh, a security guard, at a Bhiwandi-based school.

Police sources said that Singh indulged in unnatural sex with a dog in a cabin. The incident took place at Mankoli village in Bhiwandi on Thursday. A case was lodged on Friday.

Police sources said that one local resident spotted that the accused was indulging in unnatural sex with a stray dog in his cabin in a school cum residential building. The resident rushed to the police station and lodged a case against the watchman.

A case was lodged under section 377 (Unnatural Sex) and various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.

