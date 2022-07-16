Biker killed after running into pothole and coming under tyres of bus in Dombivli
A 26-year-old biker fell off his two-wheeler after running into a pothole on the Katai-Badlapur Road and died on Saturday. He came under the tyres of a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) bus that was behind him.
The pothole on the road was filled with rain water and was not visible. The Dombivli-Manpada police, on Saturday, registered a case against the KDMT driver.
The deceased, identified as Ankit Thaiva, worked in a pharma company for over two years. He was the eldest son in his family of four and wanted to help his father to make ends meet. He also wanted to save for the education of his younger brother, claimed his friends.
His father, Rajkumar Thaiva, 56, a driver by profession, told police that he used to leave home by 8am and return by 8.30pm, and travelled on his scooter daily.
Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector of Manpada police, said, “The man left his house at Anand Nagar, Ambernath, at around 8.30am and reached Khoni area on Katai-Badlapur road at around 9am. He was trying to avoid potholes but accidentally his bike bumped into one that was full of water and he did not notice it. He was on the right side of KDMT bus and his bike fell on the left side. The bus was also running at a speed and crushed the man who came under the right wheel. Ankit died on the spot.”
The Katai-Badlapur Road has many potholes, police officials claimed. “This is the third bike that skidded on the road.”
Vijay Shelar, deputy engineer of MIDC, said, “We have been filling these potholes for the last 10 days. Since it is raining heavily, the potholes reappear. On Saturday also, we filled them. After the monsoon, we will repair the entire road.”
-
Body parts of missing farmer found in VTR, officials suspect tiger attack
Body of a farmer, its parts apparently eaten by a wild animal, was recovered in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in West Champaran district of Bihar on Friday, fuelling fears about a man-eater tiger on the prowl, forest officials said. This is the third such incident to occur in Harnatand and its adjoining Chiwtaha range in last few months.
-
Ex-RJD MLA surrenders in court in minor’s rape case
Former RJD MLA from Sandesh assembly constituency in Bhojpur district of Bihar, Arun Yadav, who is accused of raping a minor girl in 2019, surrendered before the special POCSO court here on Saturday, a lawyer associated with the case said. On July 18, 2019, a minor girl hailing from Ara escaped from Patna, allegedly from the clutches of people running a sex racket. On July 19, 2019, an FIR was lodged in Ara.
-
Crackdown on ‘PFI’: Bihar cops make fourth arrest, in Lucknow
The Bihar Police, which had arrested three alleged members of the Popular Front of India from Patna earlier this week, has apprehended another man from Lucknow and brought Jangi to the state, Patna police chief said on Saturday. He had also contested 2020 assembly elections from Darbhanga under the banner of Socialist Democratic Party of India, which is allied to PFI, and polled 600 votes.
-
Man killed by sister and her family over property dispute in Thane; 3 arrested
A 39-year-old man was attacked by his sister, brother-in-law and nephew over a property dispute at a residential society in Thane on Thursday night. The accused also attacked the man's wife. The accused have been identified as Deepa Thakur, 37, her husband Rajesh Thakur, 37, and son Nikhil Thakur, 19. The deceased, Nandkumar Thakur resided in Mahavir Heights in Kapurbawdi while Deepa and another sister allegedly fought with him over their share in the flat.
-
Woman kills mother-in-law, held
A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed the accused Suvarna Sagar Mule (32) of Panchawati society, Chakan's mother-in-law by tying a plastic nylon rope around her neck after a heated argument over cooking on Thursday, police officials said on Saturday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested the accused Suvarna Sagar Mule (32) of Panchawati society, Chakan, on Saturday. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sushama Ashok Mule (71).
