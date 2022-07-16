Biker killed after running into pothole and coming under tyres of bus in Dombivli

A 26-year-old biker fell off his two-wheeler after running into a pothole on the Katai-Badlapur Road and died on Saturday. He came under the tyres of a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) bus that was behind him.

The pothole on the road was filled with rain water and was not visible. The Dombivli-Manpada police, on Saturday, registered a case against the KDMT driver.

The deceased, identified as Ankit Thaiva, worked in a pharma company for over two years. He was the eldest son in his family of four and wanted to help his father to make ends meet. He also wanted to save for the education of his younger brother, claimed his friends.

His father, Rajkumar Thaiva, 56, a driver by profession, told police that he used to leave home by 8am and return by 8.30pm, and travelled on his scooter daily.

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector of Manpada police, said, “The man left his house at Anand Nagar, Ambernath, at around 8.30am and reached Khoni area on Katai-Badlapur road at around 9am. He was trying to avoid potholes but accidentally his bike bumped into one that was full of water and he did not notice it. He was on the right side of KDMT bus and his bike fell on the left side. The bus was also running at a speed and crushed the man who came under the right wheel. Ankit died on the spot.”

The Katai-Badlapur Road has many potholes, police officials claimed. “This is the third bike that skidded on the road.”

Vijay Shelar, deputy engineer of MIDC, said, “We have been filling these potholes for the last 10 days. Since it is raining heavily, the potholes reappear. On Saturday also, we filled them. After the monsoon, we will repair the entire road.”