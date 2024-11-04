MUMBAI: As the Vidhan Sabha elections draw near, Kannadigas in Mumbai are stepping up their political engagement, aiming to ensure that their voices are heard. With a voter base estimated at around one million in Mumbai district alone, the community is seen as a significant political force. BJP Karnataka cell in city goes all out to woo Mumbai’s Kannadiga voters

The BJP’s Karnataka cell in Mumbai has held over 25 meetings across the city to woo this bloc and target various caste groups within it, including Billawas, Bunts, GSBs, Mogaveeras, Gowdas and Banjaras. The aim is purportedly to build a united front to address the specific needs and concerns of Kannadiga voters.

Last week, a gathering of the Bunts Sangha was held in Kurla, of which Niranjan Shetty, associated with hoteliers’ association AHAR and the Bunts Sangha, was a coordinator. “The meeting was to keep the flock from South Karnataka together and get feedback on their needs and grievances,” he said. “If something is lacking, we will inform the leaders through our manifesto.” A Kannadiga voter there said, “We have always been a part of Mumbai’s fabric, but it’s time our issues were prioritised.”

Suresh Anchan, president of the BJP Karnataka cell in Mumbai, said during a recent meeting with various South Karnataka community leaders, “Our mission is to ensure that every Kannadiga exercises their right to vote and we see an increase in voter turnout this election,” he stated.

A hotelier stated that “as Kannadigas” the community wanted to ensure factors like un-corrupt government officials. “We in the hospitality industry are always stressed because of the pressure from officials,” he said. “It’s our responsibility to vote for leaders who will advocate for us.” Harish Amin, president of the sizeable Billawa community, said that every community had its own issues and problems related to government departments.

Satish Nayak, a prominent Udipi hotelier and ex-office bearer of the GSB Seva mandal, said that prominent doctors, lawyers and professionals attended the Kurla meeting. “South Kanara is an RSS stronghold,” he said. “The younger generation has migrated to Dombivli and Mulund and has an RSS bent of mind.”

As the campaign intensifies, the Kannadiga community hopes to play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of Mumbai through the upcoming elections. However, the BJP faces challenges within its ranks, including a notable rebellion from former MP Gopal Shetty who has announced his intention to run as an independent candidate from the Borivali assembly constituency. “I have filed the nomination as an independent candidate. I will take a final call tomorrow,” he said.

Shetty is a well-known figure among Kannadigas, and the community has expressed disappointment with the party’s direction and the selection of the current BJP candidate for Borivali. This division could potentially split the vote among Kannadiga voters, which is what has prompted leaders to urge for unity.

“While we respect the democratic process, we believe that all Kannadigas should support the BJP’s vision for the future,” said Anchan. “We are working hard to ensure that every voice is heard and every vote counts.”