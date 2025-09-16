Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
BJP MLA urges BMC to halt private takeover of open spaces, calls for citizen-friendly policy

ByLinah Baliga
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 05:48 am IST

The current 11-month interim policy permits private trusts and institutions to maintain these spaces, a model Satam described as prone to exploitation. He cited his efforts in developing over 60 open spaces in Andheri West, all maintained directly by the BMC, as a successful example

MUMBAI: BJP president from Mumbai and Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam on Sunday made a strong appeal to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately suspend its interim policy that allows private entities to take over the maintenance of the city’s open spaces. He stressed that the practice should be stopped until a comprehensive and citizen-friendly framework is put in place.

**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY** Mumbai: Newly appointed Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_25_2025_000132B) (PTI)
In a letter to Bhushan Gagrani, civic chief and administrator, Satam urged the BMC not to allocate any new open spaces under this policy and instead take full responsibility for their upkeep. Pointing to growing public concern, he warned that several open areas are being misused by vested interests. “Some open spaces are permanently converted into clubs or gymkhanas, prioritising profit over public use,” he wrote.

The current 11-month interim policy permits private trusts and institutions to maintain these spaces, a model Satam described as prone to exploitation. He cited his efforts in developing over 60 open spaces in Andheri West, all maintained directly by the BMC, as a successful example. He argued that this model should be replicated citywide, as public sentiment strongly favours municipal rather than private maintenance.

“The city believes that all open spaces must be compulsorily maintained by the BMC, not handed over to any private party, trust, organisation or institution,” Satam asserted. To ease the financial burden of upkeep, he proposed exploring regulated advertising within open spaces as a steady revenue source.

Satam also cautioned that once private trusts occupy an open space, it becomes increasingly hard for the BMC to reclaim it later. “It has been observed that some trusts are exploiting the interim policy to occupy these spaces ahead of the finalisation of the new policy,” he said, urging the civic body to act swiftly and decisively to block such long-term encroachments disguised as temporary arrangements.

