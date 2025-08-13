BJP Yuva Morcha leader, cousin hacked to death in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

The vice-president of the BJP Yuva Morcha’s Thane unit, Prafulla Tangdi, and his cousin were killed in a gruesome attack by a few unidentified individuals on Monday night. BJP Yuva Morcha’s Thane unit, Prafulla Tangdi, was attacked once earlier, about a year ago, the police said.(Representational Image)

The youth leader’s brother told the police that Tangdi had disputes with several people over real estate dealings and suspected that someone with a long-standing enmity might have attacked.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the vice president of Thane Rural district unit of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Prafulla Tangdi, 40, and his cousin Tejas Tangdi, 20, were leaving their real estate firm JDT Enterprises' office on the Kharbav-Chinchoti Road in Khardi village, Bhiwandi taluka, at 11:00 pm on Monday and were attacked by a few unidentified individuals, armed with swords and knives.

Both of them sustained serious wounds and were rushed to the Spectrum Hospital in Anjur Phata, where they were declared dead. Their bodies have been sent to the Swargiya Indira Gandhi Sub-District Hospital for postmortem, the police said.

The Yuva Morcha leader’s elder brother, Umesh Tangdi, said that he was at home when a local youth came running to inform him about the brutal attack. “By the time I reached the office, he was lying in a pool of blood on the side of the road. He was not motionless. We put him in his car and rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late,” said Umesh. He also told the police that Prafulla had disputes with several people over real estate dealings and suspected that someone with a long-standing enmity might have attacked.

Senior inspector Harshavardhan Barve of the Bhiwandi Taluka police station said, “We are examining CCTV footage of the incident spot and obtaining technical data to identify the attackers.”

Prafulla was attacked once earlier, about a year ago, the police said.