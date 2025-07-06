MUMBAI: The overwhelming response to the joint MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) rally on Saturday could be bad news for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of local body elections. And, yet, the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena appear to have taken a lenient approach towards MNS chief Raj Thackeray, while unleashing heavy artillery on Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for his “greed for power”. BJP-Sena slam Uddhav, go soft on Raj

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to Raj’s sarcastic comment, that Fadnavis had achieved what even Bal Thackeray couldn’t, by getting the cousins to unite, saying he was “grateful to Thackeray for his complement”. Fadnavis, however, ignored Raj’s comment on BJP leader LK Advani, where he remarked that Advani had attended St Patrick’s School run by Christian missionaries but it didn’t mean one could question his commitment to Hindutva. Similarly, Raj pointed out, there was no connection between Marathi pride and an English-medium education.

Fadnavis, however, attacked Uddhav, saying, “Although the rally was about Marathi pride, Uddhav chose to speak about politics and how he was ousted from power. He is speaking out of frustration, as they have nothing to show despite ruling the BMC for over 25 years.”

Deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde praised Raj, saying he echoed the anguish of the Marathi people, while Uddhav spoke out of his “greed for the power”. “We swept him away by our mutiny three years ago and he has not been able to bounce back. Now he’s looking to shoot from someone else’s shoulder, to stay relevant. While his (Uddhav’s) efforts were for power, Raj Thackeray spoke with dignity, without deviating from the cause of Marathi,” he said.

Mahayuti leaders say they are still hopeful of the MNS’s support in the upcoming local body elections, just as they had received during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections last year. BJP leaders believe the Thackeray cousins will not forge a formal alliance, while the window for an alliance with Raj Thackeray is still open for the Mahayuti. What transpired between Raj and Fadnavis three weeks ago is still under wraps.

There could be a more strategic reason for going soft on Raj on Saturday – the BJP-Sena are hoping to drive a wedge between the Thackerays and create confusion among party workers.