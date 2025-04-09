Blackbucks arrive at Byculla zoo from Pune

MUMBAI: After almost six years, a set of three new blackbucks (also associated with a prominent film star) have arrived at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden, popularly known as the Byculla zoo. Although sequestered in a special enclosure, they will be revealed to visitors to the zoo soon. Mumbai, India - April 8, 2025:Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan gets Black Buck after 6 year, at Byculla, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The blackbucks, donated by the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Katraj, Pune, reached Byculla zoo on April 3. “They have been in quarantine since then. It is part of our routine procedure to allow them to adjust to the new environment and for us to ensure they are free of diseases. Once the doctors give a go-ahead, we will open them for public viewing,” said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In India, the blackbuck, also called the Indian antelope, is a protected species under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972, which offers them the highest level of protection making hunting or killing them illegal.

Elaborating on the endangered status of the species, naturalist Shardul Bijakar, said, “Mumbaikars have had to travel to Pune and beyond to spot blackbucks. They live for about 10-12 years in the wild; their life span may increase by 20% depending on the conditions of the zoo. The males have long horns while the females have none, and they typically change their colour to black or dark brown when they become sexually active.”

When HT visited the zoo, the young ones, under the age of three distinct with their yellowish fawn, were seen resting next to the enclosure of the spotted deer in Rose park. They will however soon have company with more of their kin joining them shortly.

“Another batch of three is expected soon. We are awaiting clearances and sorting out technicalities to transport them here from Pune,” said an official from the zoo.

Sanjay Tripathi, director of Byculla zoo, said the zoo had around 35 blackbucks till 2018, all of who eventually died of old age.

According to Current World Environment, an environmental science journal, “The blackbuck (Antilope cervicapra), is a small gracious Indian antelope found all over India. This species is strikingly coloured in black and white, and sports a magnificent pair of spiralling horns. The young ones have a yellowish fawn colour, which begins to turn black after they attain over three years in age.”

Zoos traditionally work on barter system. “We approached several zoos putting some penguins for exchange as there are no other species available in excess, but to no avail. Receiving a donation from another zoo is quite a rare occurrence,” said Tripathi.

The Byculla zoo has seen a drop in the number of visitors over time – from 30.16 lakh in 2023 to 24.16 lakh in 2024. Officials attributed the drop in number of visitor to the lack of new attractions in the zoo.

Records show till September 2024, the zoo had 78 mammals of 11 different species, 257 birds of 15 species and 21 reptiles of six species. “There are several enclosures for otters, lions, and others which are still empty. The elephants also just recently died,” said Subhada Nikharge, trustee of Save Rani Bagh Botanical Garden foundation.

“Our endeavour is to try and add more attractions in the zoo, like lions, but the exchange programme has not been successful so far,” added Tripathi.