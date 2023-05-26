MUMBAI: Despite having 75% blindness in his eyes, Vrajesh Chetan Shah prefers to write his exams himself. “I’m not comfortable with having writing help. I enjoy writing on my own,” he says. having now scored a sweet 86.83% in his HSC examinations from MCC College, Matunga. “I’ve done it for years, so now I’m habituated to it.” Despite partial blindness, Vrajesh wrote his exams

Vrajesh gets a paper with enlarged letters, just as he has done to his textbooks to help him read. “I started studying in May 2022. My mum would ask me theory questions, and I’d give her answers. My dad is an account manager, so he helped me solve accounts questions,” he says. In the end, he only found the exams to be of moderate difficulty.

Vrajesh’s success is due in large part to his mother’s help all through his life. “When he was younger, his school would get over at 6pm but I would go at 5pm and write down all his notes,” she says. “I would rewrite them in large fonts, and then he’d be able to read it. I did this till the 10th grade. The school also always supported him, giving him extra time in exams. They would give him A3 size papers. He’s always been a great student.” Vrajesh will continue with his CA.

