BMC asks for police help in tree trimming, activists fume

Mumbai: The BMC's H West ward garden department has reached out to local police stations, seeking assistance due to resistance faced from tree activists during their annual tree trimming exercise.

“The BMC, as part of its pre-monsoon activities, conducts tree trimming and removal of dead or hazardous trees/branches through dedicated agencies appointed at the ward level by the garden department,” stated the letter sent on Wednesday. “This activity primarily focuses on roadside trees that pose risks to public safety and property. However, it has come to our attention that numerous activists and tree enthusiasts obstruct these efforts under the guise of environmental conservation and tree preservation.”

An official from the H West Garden Department said, “Tree activists frequently impede our work and ignite controversy on social media by spreading misinformation that we are indiscriminately cutting down trees. Our sole objective is to maintain tree balance and prevent branches from posing risks to roads, people, or property. If activists obstruct our efforts and a tree falls, resulting in loss of life, who will be held accountable?”

This year, the BMC has set a target of pruning 1.11 lakh trees before the onset of the monsoon on June 7th, with over 12,000 trees already pruned. The BMC has issued 1,855 notices to housing societies, government, semi-government, and private organisations, urging them to carry out scientific pruning of trees within their premises.

The official added that pruning is only done with the BMC’s permission, and citizens are not barred from asking to view the permission from the Tree Authority.

Activists, however, were enraged by the circular making the rounds on social media and WhatsApp. Activist Zoru Bhathena lodged a formal complaint with the municipal commissioner and garden superintendent, Jitendra Pardeshi, objecting to the circular’s implications. “The letter seems to be a call to the police to ignore citizen’s concerns about excessive tree trimming,” said his complaint. “But the BMC cannot touch a single tree without prior written permission, mentioning details of the tree timing of every single tree, not a blanket permission. This permission copy has to be shown to the public when asked. If this is all followed, there’s no need for citizens to call the police.”

Bhathena underscored the responsibility of the police to prevent the illegal cutting of trees and branches under Section 20A of the Trees Act, 1975.