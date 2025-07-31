Mumbai: To uphold safety norms and curb unauthorised constructions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s G/South Ward conducted a coordinated enforcement drive at the Kamala Mills compound on Thursday. The civic body demolished unauthorised structures, and took action against violations. BMC cracks down on violations at Kamala Mills

Known for its bustling restaurants and nightlife, Kamala Mills has found itself under the scrutiny of civic authorities for issues relating to fire safety, illegal structures, and license violations.

The inspection team visited several popular eateries in the area, including the Theobroma Restaurant, McDonald’s, Shivsagar Hotel, Nano’s Café, Starbucks, Bira Taproom, and Toast Pasta Cafe.

During inspections, the health department ceased operations at the Bira Taproom and the Toast Pasta Bar, due to violations like the unauthorised use of open front spaces. “That is a common concern in high-traffic commercial zones like Kamala Mills,” said an official statement by the BMC.

In addition, the building and factory department of the civic body took actions to remove unauthorised structures. An illegally constructed compound wall in front of BKT House, which obstructed the layout road exit, was demolished. Unauthorised sheds and compound walls in the open spaces of eateries Bira Taproom and Food by Devika were also removed.

These steps were a part of the BMC’s ongoing efforts to enforce building regulations, ensure fire safety compliance, and maintain public safety in commercial areas.

When contacted, the manager of Bira Taproom acknowledged the demolition and clarified that the fencing was installed for security purposes, not for seating or commercial encroachment. Toast Pasta Bar said they would respond, but have not done so yet.

The joint action was spearheaded by the G/South Ward Fire Compliance Cell, the fire department, the building and factory department, officer of health (MOH) department, encroachment removal department, and the maintenance department.