BMC, district collector slug it out over worn down Hotel Jal
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and suburban district collector’s office are caught in a tussle over the demolition of 45-year-old Hotel Jal – a dilapidated building today, on the junction of Western Express Highway (WEH) in Vile Parle (east).
Officials from BMC were poised to pull down the hotel on July 27 as it falls under C1 dangerous category, when the suburban deputy collector stalled their plan, issuing a notice to the civic body. The notice stated that since Hotel Jal was mired in litigation and an auctioned property, BMC would have to compensate for the losses incurred on probable damages to the structure.
Meanwhile, Hotel Avion, which stands adjacent to Hotel Jal, has borne the brunt of the exercise (BMC carried out demolition work on a common wall between the two hotels on the first floor on July 27, which affected Hotel Avion’s tiles), incurring losses to the tune of ₹15 lakh, as guests are choosing to leave the hotel.
Umesh Birari, suburban deputy collector, underscored this concern in his letter to BMC, after Hotel Avion conveyed it to the collector’s office.
“The two buildings share a wall, slab and pillars with beams. Both the buildings were built at the same time, and damage to one is impacting the other. Also, Hotel Jal was auctioned and the matter was in the city civil court. Now, Hotel Avion has moved Bombay high court and filed a criminal appeal. BMC proceeded with the demolition even though the matter is sub judice,” said Birari. He further added that on April 24 and June 30, BMC had intimated his office about the dilapidated condition of Hotel Jal, following which on July 19 an auditor was appointed to conduct a structural audit. However, before the report could be submitted the civic body went ahead with the demolition without seeking permission from the civil court or the high court. “In case of any financial compensation or other losses, BMC will be held responsible,” said Birari in his notice to the BMC.
A senior civic official said that the notice was issued, observing the poor condition of the building, which could have caused accidents. “Before we started the demolition the suburban collector was intimated by Hotel Avion about its precarious condition. They wrote to us stating that as Hotel Jal was auctioned property and under the collector’s control, any financial losses to them should be borne by BMC. We were demolishing it because it is a life-threatening structure,” said the official.
The BMC further said that it took one year for the suburban collector’s office to appoint an auditor for Hotel Jal. “They are responsible for the delay, and now placing the blame on us. They want BMC to be held responsible for financial losses. Who will take responsibility for the loss of life? At least 25 people will die if the building collapses on the road as it stands on a busy thoroughfare. We have written to them stating BMC should not be held responsible for any mishaps,” he said.
Derick D’Souza, general manager, Hotel Avion, which shares a common wall with the neighbouring hotel on its terrace on the first floor, said, “We were not against the demolition. Hotel Jal should be demolished as it was not maintained for the last 25 years and wasn’t operational.”
Hotel Avion, a four-storey building opposite Mumbai Domestic Airport, had a structural audit done along with Hotel Jal from the BMC panel. However, the moment BMC started demolition, guests from Hotel Avion exited due to disturbance from vibrators and road breakers.
“Our guests from the banquet hall vanished and we had to spend more that ₹3lakh in refunds. We are losing out on guests from the eastern side of the hotel. It has impacted on our business by 70 per cent. We cannot hold banquets anymore,” said D’Souza.
“BMC also started work early in the day without sending us, the traffic department or the collector a caution notice. Had we known, we would not have allocated rooms to guests,” he added. Hotel Avion has subsequently made a criminal appeal in Bombay high court against Hotel Jal and BMC soon after the demolition work began. “Now they are bringing gas cutters and trying to remove the RCC structures. I had to visit the police station today as it is in contempt of court,” said D’Souza.
BMC to go full throttle against hoteliers on usage of plastic materials
Mumbai: After acting against shops and small-scale commercial establishments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now decided to go against restaurants and hotels that use single-use plastic for their daily business operations. The Maharashtra government, in 2018, passed an order against the usage of single-use plastics, however, in 2020, following the global Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the state government relaxed the guidelines.
Dark Twitter hints about action against Ajit Pawar lead to acrimony in the House
Mumbai A series of tweets by Mohit Kamboj, BJP leader and confidant of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, set off a storm of speculation and also set the tone for Day One of the Assembly session. On Monday, without naming former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Kamboj tweeted: “Irrigation scam should be investigated again which was closed in 2019 by Param Bir Singh.” Expectedly, the opposition's response was furious.
Fire in Prayagraj’s SRN Hospital OT: No injuries
Doctors at SRN Hospital were in the middle of a surgical procedure when a fire broke out in operation theatre (one) in the old building of the hospital on Wednesday. Fire broke out in the wiring on the false ceiling in the gallery of Ortho OT one in the old building. Hospital staff and attendants of patients broke the false ceiling in a bid to douse the fire.
UP chief minister to inaugurate Kamhariya ghat bridge today
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Kamhariya ghat bridge over Ghaghra river on Thursday. With the opening of this bridge for public, the inter- district road connectivity of Gorakhpur with the neighbouring districts in East Uttar Pradesh will improve. Kamhariya ghat is located on the border of Gorakhpur and Ambedkar Nagar district on the bank of Ghaghra river. The district administration had constructed a pontoon bridge over the river for the light vehicles.
Narcotic drugs’ stock with chemists to be restricted in Uttar Pradesh
LUCKNOW: As per a new regulation imposed by the Food Safety and Drug Administration department, medicine traders in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to keep only a limited stock of narcotic drugs. For retailers, the limit is of 100 bottles of 100 ml at any given time. Limits have also been set for Clonazepam, Diazepam, Nitrazepam, Pentazocine and Buprenorphine. Doctors said this restriction would check medicine misuse. But traders had a different take.
