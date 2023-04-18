BMC identifies 217 unsafe buildings for demolition

Ahead of monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 217 buildings as dangerous and has issued eviction notices before demolishing them. This figure is less than half of last year’s 489.

Mumbai, India - April 17, 2023: BMC declares Munshi Bhavan as dilapidated structure, at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

K West ward comprising Andheri, Juhu and Vile Parle West, tops the chart of unsafe buildings, which are categorised as C1, at 29 this year. It is followed by H West, which covers Bandra, Khar and Santacruz West, at 22, while K East ward, which has jurisdiction over Andheri and Jogeshwari East, comes third at 21 such structures.

Of the 24 wards, F North comprising Matunga and Sion and M East covering Govandi are the only ones that have not a single building which has been declared unfit for habitation.

Also on the list are R North (Dahisar) with one dilapidated structure while C (Marine Lines) has two and B (Dongri) and A (Colaba, Fort and Churchgate) have three buildings each.

It is learnt that occupants of 110 buildings have moved courts challenging the BMC’s eviction order. Nine cases are pending with the BMC’s technical advisory committee (TAC).

Of the 29 unsafe structures in K West, the BMC has succeeded in vacating only eight buildings. According to the list furnished by ward officials, seven buildings have received the eviction notice and cases of seven others are pending with the TAC.

An official from the BMC’s removal of encroachment department said, “We completed maximum demolitions last year, and hence, we have a little more than 200 such buildings this year. As per the rules, once we disconnect electricity and water supply, we write to the police department. Our focus is only on residents’ safety.”

Explaining the process, the official said, when a building requires more than 40% repairs, it falls under C1 category, and the BMC considers demolishing it as repairs would be more expensive than reconstruction. “We then make an appeal to the residents to clear out the premises.”

Every monsoon, these unsafe structures are a cause for headache because the civic body struggles to get the buildings vacated owing to court cases, protests, and other technical issues.

As per the rules, the ward first issues a notice under section 354 of the MMC Act, declaring it unsafe. Then an area statement of the building facing demolition is undertaken, followed by an eviction notice. The residents are then intimated that electricity and water supply would be disconnected.

Last year, of the 489 dangerous buildings under C1 category, 250 were pulled down. The buildings were more than 30 years old and were in a state of disrepair. Structures that can be repaired to stand for a few more years are marked C3 while those in need of extensive structural help are put in the C2 category.