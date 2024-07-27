BMC imposes penalty of 50.53 lakh on road contractors for delaying repairs

Mumbai: After days of incessant, heavy rains left the city’s roads peppered with potholes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has penalised its contractors a total of ₹50.53 lakh for delaying repair and maintenance work during the monsoon. Mumbai, India - July 26, 2024: BMC works filling pothole in the eastern express Highway near Ghatkopar in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The civic body has instructed contractors to use additional manpower and work around the clock to fix potholes promptly once the rains subside. Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has warned the contractors that failing to follow these instructions will result in punitive action.

After the July 8 deluge, which saw parts of Mumbai receive over 300mm of rain within six hours, the BMC had directed engineers in each of its 227 wards to take proactive measures in identifying and repairing potholes. A deputy engineer has to conduct daily inspections of roads in their ward and ensure any potholes are promptly filled with mastic. However, contractors have been failing to complete repairs on time during the monsoon, the BMC said.

As a result, penalties totalling ₹50.53 lakh have been imposed on various contractors for the period of June 1 to July 25. This includes ₹28.30 lakh for pothole-filling contractors, ₹20.45 lakh for project contractors, and ₹1.18 lakh for liability period contractors. The fines will be deducted from the contractors’ fees.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar said Mumbai received above-average rainfall this month, with over 300 mm recorded on July 8 and 200 mm on July 13. Excess water on asphalt roads leads to erosion and the formation of potholes if not repaired promptly.

The BMC has instructed its engineers to remain vigilant after a spell of rain and conduct daily inspections. Pre-monsoon meetings emphasised the need for early detection and mastic repairs to address potholes. Contractors were warned that delays in road repairs will not be tolerated, said Bangar.