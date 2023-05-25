BMC to install 2 additional pumps at flood-prone Milan subway

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is trying everything possible to prevent criticism for its monsoon preparedness ahead of the civic polls, on Wednesday announced that it will add two additional pumps at the flood-prone Milan subway to avoid waterlogging. Mumbai, India - September 23, 2020: Waterlogging due to heavy rain at Milan Subway in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times) (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The civic body has completed constructing underground water holding tanks in a few flood-prone areas across the city. To utilise the buffer 15% capacity of the tank at the Milan subway, two additional pumps 3,000 cubic meters capacity and a 900mm diameter water pipeline will also be installed with the pumps.

BMC officials also said an additional pump will be arranged to transfer the water back from holding tanks to the nullahs during the low tide.

The tank has a capacity of around 3 crore litres and can store water for up to six hours.

At present, 85% water can be stored in the holding tank without using the pumps. BMC said that the pumps are installed to utilise the buffer 15% too.

Meanwhile, after S ward last week, the M east ward have started issuing warnings to slum dwellers residing on the hills since heavy rains can cause landslides or flooding can wash away their huts during monsoons.

The areas, included Gautam Nagar, Panjrapole, Om Ganesh Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Nagababa Nagar, Sahyadri Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Banjara Tanda, Hashu Advani Nagar, Raigad Chal, Vishnu Nagar, Bhim Tekdi, Bharat Nagar, Vashi Naka, etc.

BMC said that in case of any such calamity, the civic body will not be held responsible for any loss of life or property. The civic body began its monsoon preparedness work after Iqbal Chahal, BMC commissioner and administrator took stock of monsoon preparedness work on May 16.

