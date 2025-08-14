BMC intensifies crackdown on ‘khataras’, tows over 1,900 scrap vehicles from roads

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up its efforts to remove abandoned, unusable and scrap vehicles—commonly called khataras—from the city’s streets. As of August 12, civic officials have identified 4,325 such vehicles across Mumbai, including the island city and the eastern and western suburbs. (SEE BOX) Mumbai, India - August 16, 2023 : Sakinaka residents have complained of open space reserved for public utility by BMC, but is being used to dump scrap vehicles which is causing mosquito and other problems in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

To reclaim road space and improve traffic flow, the BMC has issued legal notices to 3,153 vehicle owners under section 314 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 (amended), directing them to remove their khataras within 72 hours.

Of the total identified, 1,927 vehicles have already been towed away and moved to yards operated by authorised contractors. The ongoing drive is part of a broader push by municipal commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani to ensure smoother traffic and cleaner public spaces.

To carry out the work efficiently, the BMC has appointed external agencies—M/s IFSO Technology Pvt. Ltd. for the island city, M/s Raza Steel for the eastern suburbs, and M/s Pradeep Trading Company for the western suburbs. These agencies work closely with civic staff, following the due process of identification, notice and removal.

“This campaign is not merely punitive. The aim is to free public roads from long-abandoned vehicles that obstruct traffic and hinder emergency services,” a civic official said.

According to zone-wise figures, the island city has reported 833 abandoned vehicles, with 502 notices issued and 147 towed. In the eastern suburbs, 1,440 vehicles were found, 1,130 notices served and 740 removed. The western suburbs reported 2,052 vehicles, with 1,521 notices issued and 1,040 towed.

Under section 314, if a vehicle owner fails to remove the vehicle within 72 hours of receiving notice, it is towed and kept at a contractor’s yard. If unclaimed for 30 days, the vehicle is officially disposed of, with no recovery possible thereafter. Owners who wish to reclaim their vehicles within this period must pay the applicable fine.

The civic body has also set up channels for citizens to report such cases. Residents can send a WhatsApp message with a photo and Google location to 7505123456 (island city), 9819543092 (eastern suburbs) or 8828896903 (western suburbs). Complaints can also be lodged by calling 1916 or through the BMC’s official website mcgm.gov.in.