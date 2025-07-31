BMC is a collaborator in Mumbai’s film industry: Gagrani

MUMBAI: For the first time ever, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped into the world of entertainment, not as a regulator, but as a facilitator. A coffee table book on Mumbai’s cinematic legacy and a green filming handbook was launched at the symposium. (Photo by BMC)

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said the BMC’s involvement in the film industry is not about control, but about collaboration. “Let me make it clear today that BMC is not here as an organiser but as a participant,” he said, at a meet hosted by the BMC in collaboration with Mumbai – City of Film and the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, on Wednesday. Titled the ‘Role of Film Industry in Mumbai’s Economic Development’, the event is part of Mumbai’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Film in 2019.

Gagrani spelt out the civic body’s vision to support and strengthen Mumbai’s entertainment ecosystem. He said that while the municipality has played the role of service provider and stakeholder in various other sectors, this is the first time the BMC is formally engaging with the entertainment industry.

With a cultural legacy that spans Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati cinema and theatre, and now OTT platforms, Mumbai has a unique place on the global entertainment map. “The city’s soft power comes from this very magic of storytelling, which deserves civic support,” Gagrani said.

“Historically, BMC has had little to no direct involvement in the entertainment space, especially when it comes to film production, live events, or post-production,” he added. “That’s about to change.”

Gagrani mentioned how the BMC’s vast infrastructure can intersect with the logistics of filming and live events. The BMC is now looking at how best to support an industry that contributes over ₹25,000 crore to the economy and employs more than 5 lakh people, Gagrani said.

As part of its new approach, the BMC will streamline and thus ease the process of shooting in the city.

This includes offering one-window, pre-approved permissions, the ability to book locations online, and access to a variety of public spaces for filming, including lakes, urban forests, hospitals, schools, and even garbage-collection points, all identified and mapped by the BMC’s business development department.

HT was the first to report on Monday about various locations identified by the BMC for film shoots. The civic body is also working closely with the Mumbai police, fire department, and local ward offices to ensure smooth coordination across departments.

Gagrani acknowledged that many of these locations are within densely populated neighbourhoods and assured the audience that the concerns of local residents will be respected. “The BMC aims to find a balance between creative needs and community well-being,” he said.

Dr Amit Saini, additional municipal commissioner, addressed the gathering, saying, “The first issue we often face comes from nearby residents, who complain of noise and smoke pollution. That’s why it is important to maintain a symbiotic relationship with the surrounding community, especially in Mumbai and the MMR.”

He cited the example of a shoot at Gilder Lane School in Byculla, where there was a lot of old furniture and waste on the street. “We began by cleaning the site. We identified that the main problem was caused by DG sets emitting fumes and smoke. Initially, we had a D-base connection, which proved to be insufficient, so we worked on upgrading it. Right now, our primary focus is on improving the location as a starting point,” said Saini.

Looking beyond film and TV production, the BMC is also setting its sights on live entertainment. Two major venues for large-scale events will be announced soon. The civic body plans to offer comprehensive support for these events, from infrastructure to safety services. “We are covering 360 degrees of entertainment – Bollywood, OTT, live television and events,” Gagrani said. He said the aim is to build an ecosystem that not only supports the creative industry but also positions Mumbai as a global cultural destination.

Apart from Gagrani and Saini, other stakeholders at the event were represented by Prashant Sajnikar, joint managing director, Film City; Lohita Sujith, senior director, copyright and digital economy, Motion Picture Association; Shivraj Walchal, actor and director. The event was moderated by Chaitanya Chinchilkar, vice-president and business head, CTO, Whistling Woods International.