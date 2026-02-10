MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued property attachment notices to major property tax defaulters, who have failed to clear dues despite having the financial capacity to pay. Acting under Section 203 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the civic body has warned that failure to pay within the stipulated period will invite legal action, including seizure and auction of movable assets and, if necessary, auction of the property itself under Sections 204, 205 and 206. BMC issues attachment notices to top property tax defaulters, warns of auctions

Among the top 20 defaulters are Raghuvanshi Mills Ltd with dues of ₹140.61 crore, Rajhans Associates with ₹47.02 crore, Ashapura Developers with ₹44.87 crore, Sumer Builtcorp Pvt Ltd with ₹39.30 crore, and Samir N Bhojwani with ₹31.73 crore.

Several properties linked to DBS Realty in L ward (Kurla) also feature repeatedly on the list, each with dues ranging between ₹18.67 crore and ₹29.12 crore. Other prominent names include Aamir Parks and Amusement Pvt Ltd, SD Corporation, AR Jafar, and Galaxy Corporation 10 Planet.

Additional municipal commissioner (city) Dr Ashwini Joshi has directed officials to initiate strict action against large defaulters who have delayed payments beyond the prescribed period.

Property tax is one of the civic body’s primary revenue sources and must be paid within 90 days of demand notices. Officials from the assessment and collection department follow up with the defaulters through direct communication, followed by demand letters. Thereafter, a final 21-day notice before attachment and auction proceedings are initiated.

Civic authorities said that despite awareness drives and availability of online payment facilities on the BMC’s official website, several high-value property holders have failed to clear dues, including penalties. The corporation has therefore begun issuing attachment notices and warned that auction proceedings will follow as per law if payments are not made promptly.