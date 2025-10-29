BMC issues notice to engineers for ‘falsifying’ road widths in Bandra West

MUMBAI: The BMC is set to issue a show cause notice to road engineers from H west ward regarding alleged large-scale manipulation of road status records to facilitate private redevelopment projects in Bandra West. Vishwas Mote, deputy municipal commissioner, Zone 3, on Tuesday ordered this as well as a preliminary inquiry. “I have also asked them to submit a report within seven days,” he told HT.

Mote’s order is pursuant to a site inspection visit by H West ward officials on October 27 to check whether the width of three lanes on Boran Road and three on Gaothan Road were manipulated to benefit developers, as alleged in a complaint by RTI activist Santosh Daundkar on October 9.

The complaint, which alleges that the manipulation was carried out with the backing of politicians from Bandra, says that the assistant engineer (maintenance) of H West ward issued false road-width certificates for these roads, which were used to secure excess FSI and other redevelopment advantages. “This act amounts to falsification of public records, and could have serious financial and legal consequences for the BMC,” Daundkar told HT.

Under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034, road width directly affects permissible building height, FSI and eligibility for redevelopment. The Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, also sets minimum width requirements for emergency access. Daundkar stated that both these laws had been violated through fabricated documentation.

The redevelopment proposals submitted to the BMC show Gaothan Road as being six metres wide while Boran Road is listed as nine metres. However, on-site measurements by the BMC on October 27 showed that Gaothan Road was only 4.4 metres wide while Boran Road was 7.4 metres. Older BMC records from July 8, 2014 also indicate that the Gaothan lane width ranged between 3.8 and five metres.

Furthermore, Development Plan (DP) remarks dated September 17, 2024 indicate that there are no sanctioned road lines from either the traffic or survey department. Daundkar alleged that the assistant engineer (maintenance) fabricated the report to benefit the developer and enclosed screenshots of DP remark sheets as supporting evidence. The seasoned civic activist also criticised the assistant divisional fire officer for endorsing the same manipulated road remarks without conducting a site inspection. He warned that such approvals were putting lives at risk.

Daundkar has asked the BMC to clarify when Boran Road and Gaothan Road were widened, and whether any official drawings or records exist at the H West ward office of this. Local residents have raised similar complaints with the corporation.

“Any development based on falsified road certifications amounts to unauthorised construction under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Acts, making it liable for demolition and criminal prosecution,” said Daundkar. “The manipulation of public records to benefit private developers is a clear sign of systemic corruption and misconduct. A high-level, impartial probe should be done and any permissions, IODs and OCs issued should be cancelled.”