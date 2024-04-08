BMC issues tree pruning notices to avoid accidents

Mumbai: As part of its monsoon preparedness, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued 1,855 notices urging citizens to prune trees scientifically on their premises. The notices were served to housing societies, government and semi-government organisations, and private establishments as well as individual property owners. Mumbai, India - July 25, 2017: Municipal corporation cuts down branches of a tree at Colaba in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (Photo by Nilofer Khan/ HT)

The BMC aims to minimise disruptions and ensure the well-being of residents by asking them to proactively trim branches, remove dead or dangerous trees, and address potential risks. While the BMC consistently maintains trees in public areas within its jurisdiction, the responsibility for caring for trees in housing societies, government and semi-government organisations, and private spaces falls on the respective owners or users.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

With the rainy season approaching, there’s a risk of trees uprooting due to natural factors, leading to financial and human losses. “To mitigate this, all concerned parties are urged to prune overgrown tree branches in their vicinity before the monsoon, with prior permission from the municipal corporation,” said the superintendent of gardens, Jitendra Pardeshi.

There are roughly 29.75 lakh trees within the BMC jurisdiction. Of these, 15.51 lakh trees stand within private institutions, while 10.67 lakh trees grace government buildings and institutions. Among all these, 1.85 lakh trees line the roadsides. Before the monsoon season, a survey of roadside trees is conducted to determine pruning needs, with small, non-threatening trees excluded from consideration.

Following this protocol, the garden department surveyed approximately 1.86 lakh large trees in Mumbai this year, with 1.11 lakh of them lining the roads. As of April 5, branches of 12,467 trees have been pruned, with completion expected by June 7.

Pre-monsoon tasks conducted by the gardens department primarily involve removing dead and hazardous trees, unnecessary branches, fruits, and branches, as well as disposing of fallen trees, replanting, filling tree trunks and hollows, balancing trees, and pruning roots, trunks, and leaves. This also includes pesticide spraying, in accordance with the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, ensuring proper pruning of trees in municipal areas.