BMC kickstarts preventive measures for dengue in city

Mumbai: To create public awareness about dengue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on National Dengue Day (May 16), has rolled out programmes to actively involve the community in implementing preventive measures. In 2023, around 5,486 dengue cases were reported in the city. From January 2024 to May 2024, the number of dengue cases reported is limited to 296. (AFP)

“This year the slogan for National Dengue Day is - ‘Connect with Community, Control Dengue.’ It means controlling dengue with community participation,” Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer at BMC, said. “Various departments in the corporation have taken the initiative to promote community participation and awareness for implementing preventive measures against dengue.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of dengue cases is on the rise globally. “Global warming and excessive rainfall are significant factors contributing to the spread of dengue. The conducive environment for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and the transmission of the Aedes aegypti mosquito in warm and humid climates contribute to the spread of dengue,” said Dr Shah, adding that regular preventive measures are being implemented in Mumbai to control dengue.

Dr Shah said directives for regular preventive measures have been issued by the BMC commissioner as the public health department is consistently conducting campaigns to create public awareness for dengue control at home and in the community. “Awareness programs, campaigns, and regular preventive measures are being implemented at the departmental level,” she said.