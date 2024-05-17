 BMC kickstarts preventive measures for dengue in city | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BMC kickstarts preventive measures for dengue in city

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2024 07:44 AM IST

“This year the slogan for National Dengue Day is - ‘Connect with Community, Control Dengue.’ It means controlling dengue with community participation,” Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer at BMC, said”

Mumbai: To create public awareness about dengue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on National Dengue Day (May 16), has rolled out programmes to actively involve the community in implementing preventive measures.

In 2023, around 5,486 dengue cases were reported in the city. From January 2024 to May 2024, the number of dengue cases reported is limited to 296. (AFP)
In 2023, around 5,486 dengue cases were reported in the city. From January 2024 to May 2024, the number of dengue cases reported is limited to 296. (AFP)

“This year the slogan for National Dengue Day is - ‘Connect with Community, Control Dengue.’ It means controlling dengue with community participation,” Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer at BMC, said. “Various departments in the corporation have taken the initiative to promote community participation and awareness for implementing preventive measures against dengue.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of dengue cases is on the rise globally. “Global warming and excessive rainfall are significant factors contributing to the spread of dengue. The conducive environment for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and the transmission of the Aedes aegypti mosquito in warm and humid climates contribute to the spread of dengue,” said Dr Shah, adding that regular preventive measures are being implemented in Mumbai to control dengue.

In 2023, around 5,486 dengue cases were reported in the city. From January 2024 to May 2024, the number of dengue cases reported is limited to 296.

Dr Shah said directives for regular preventive measures have been issued by the BMC commissioner as the public health department is consistently conducting campaigns to create public awareness for dengue control at home and in the community. “Awareness programs, campaigns, and regular preventive measures are being implemented at the departmental level,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC kickstarts preventive measures for dengue in city

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On