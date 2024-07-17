BMC launches ‘Bhag Machchar Bhag’ campaign to combat dengue

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a special campaign to spread awareness about mosquito control measures, to combat the sudden spurt in mosquito-borne diseases like dengue. In the first half of July itself, the city witnessed an increase in cases of dengue, leptospirosis and H1N1 cases, compared to June 2024, as per the monsoon report released by the BMC on Tuesday. HT Image

Dengue cases, especially, have seen a spike, with 165 cases reported between July 1 and July 15, as compared to just 93 in June. Similarly, leptospirosis cases have also risen - 52 as against 28 in June. While, H1N1 flu cases have jumped from 10 in June to 53 in the first half of July.

In response, BMC has launched the ‘Bhag Machchar Bhag’ campaign, promoting mosquito control measures through short films and messages by celebrities from the Marathi and Hindi film industries. The civic body has also requested citizens to take steps to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, use mosquito nets, and wear protective clothing.

Dr. Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant (internal medicine), Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, who has been seeing 5-6 dengue and H1N1 cases on an average daily since last week, said, “There are vaccines available for both H1N1 and pneumonia. Taking these vaccines will help ward of these diseases, the basic symptoms of which are high grade fever, body pain and chills,” she said.

She especially stressed on the need for citizens above 60 years to take the pneumonia vaccine, especially those with diabetes and other co-morbidities as “dengue cases will rise in August and September.”

Dr. Umang Agarwal, infectious diseases consultant at PD Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, too said he has been seeing many H1N1 and dengue cases over the week. “The age group is varied. We have had 18-year-olds and 82-year-olds coming to us with these flus. There have also been cases of people coming in with covid and influenza,” he said, adding that the elderly are the worst affected with some landing up in ICU with complications. “Currently, we have three such patients, and we have not been able to take them off oxygen,” he said.

In addition to taking vaccines, Dr. Umang also suggested taking precautions like social distancing, wearing masks, following proper hygiene, and not letting water stagnate near the house.