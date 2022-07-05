BMC officer in Thackerays’ ‘good books’ transferred
Mumbai: Barely days after the new government took charge, assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar, who is known for handling Dharavi’s Covid-19 crisis, has been transferred from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s ward office in Dadar to Byculla.
The legislator of Byculla is Yamini Yashwant Jadhav, wife of former Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav. The Income Tax department raided Yashwant’s house earlier this year.
Dighavkar served as the ward officer of G/North (G/N) ward which covered the Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi areas for three years, and is also known to be in the ‘good books’ of former minister Aaditya Thackeray.
“I have spent three years and 27 days in the G/N ward office and my transfer was due, so in that case, I cannot complain and comment on the matter of why the civic administration decided to transfer me. My objective is to keep doing work for the people and now I will work in bettering the civic amenities in Byculla like how I had done in my previous wards,” said Dighavkar.
During his tenure, Dighavkar was also made in charge of the Planning Department and was given the responsibility of spearheading several beautification and development projects in island city and suburbs under the ‘Tactical Urbanism’ programme, which was the brainchild of Aaditya Thackeray.
Dighavkar added, “The transfer order also says that the charges of the Planning Department and Solid Waste Management (SWM) are still with me.”
Dighavkar also held additional charge of the civic Solid Waste Management (SWM). He was also responsible for carrying out routine administrative works in his ward and is known for implementing projects like creating Mumbai’s largest public toilet in Dharavi through CSR funds, improvement of the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, making the city’s first viewing deck at Dadar Chowpatty and restoration of the Mahim beach.
Last year Dighavkar also authored a book “The Dharavi Model”, which was inaugurated by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. In his book, Dighavkar also mentioned the former CM’s support in tackling the covid crisis in Dharavi.
Dighavkar is being replaced by Prashant Sapkale, who currently heads the K/East (Andheri East, Jogeshwari) ward office in the western suburbs. Meanwhile, Sapkale is being replaced by Manish Valanju who is currently in charge of the Byculla ward.
Transfer of civic officials after the change of government is not new, earlier Ajoy Mehta who served as the municipal commissioner between 2015-2019 during Devendra Fadnavis’s government was later promoted and appointed as Chief Secretary of the state. Mehta was replaced by Praveen Pardeshi in 2019, following which he was replaced by Iqbal Singh Chahal in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, months after Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister of the state.
-
Jammu NGO writes to CJI, seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur Sharma
A Jammu-based human rights forum, For Human Rights and Social Justice on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking withdrawal of the 'indiscreet remarks' made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala while dealing with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's writ petition. The forum said Nupur Sharma had been denied a free and fair trial.
-
Reet puts Chandigarh cyclists on international map
It was cycling which struck a chord with Reet Kapoor's and she recently hit the headlines bringing Chandigarh on the international cycling scene. The 17-year-old cyclist won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium-finish at international level. Before that, she had won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games.
-
PAGD constituents should contest polls jointly: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said PAGD constituents should contest assembly polls jointly for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's “lost identity.” The PDP is an important constituent of PAGD that is headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the PAGD should contest polls jointly to oppose the BJP and its allies.
-
In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times.
-
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
