BMC polls may be delayed as SEC reviews draft voter list

Mumbai: Amid complaints from opposition parties and feedback from civic officials, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) is likely to extend the timeline for finalising the draft electoral rolls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The move is expected to push the polls back by at least a couple of weeks. Thane, India - November -24, 2025: Local self-government (corporations ) elections have been announced in Maharashtra, and preparations are underway in the Thane Municipal Corporation. The voter lists have been issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation, and workers from various political parties are visiting the Election Office located at the Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters to review and verify these voter list ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, November -24, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (Praful Gangurde)

Opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have alleged significant anomalies in the recently published draft voter list, including duplicate entries, deletion of names, and shifting of voters to other wards. BMC officials have also communicated to the SEC the difficulties they are facing in finalising the rolls. The civic body has reportedly submitted a list of wards where voters have been moved to other wards, after receiving a lot of complaints. The BMC commissioner has also sought corrections to the draft list.

“We are revising our communication to the BMC, empowering them to make corrections to the draft list. The exercise is expected to take a few more days and may delay the BMC elections. We will either have to work until the last few days of the January 31 deadline or seek an extension from the Supreme Court,” said state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare.

On November 13, the SEC extended the deadline to publish the final voters’ list from November 28 to December 5 at the BMC’s request. With further anomalies emerging, the civic body has now sought additional time. “Though the opposition has sought a three-week extension, the SEC may give the BMC a one-week extension. In that case, the announcement of the election may be delayed, resulting in a delay to the actual conduct of polls in Mumbai,” said a BMC official, who requested anonymity.

The official added that even the number of suspected duplicate entries is huge—1.1 million or 10.6% of total voters—prompting the civic body to proceed cautiously to avoid further controversy.