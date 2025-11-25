Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

BMC polls may be delayed as SEC reviews draft voter list

BySurendra P Gangan
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 05:26 am IST

The Maharashtra SEC may extend the timeline for finalizing BMC electoral rolls, delaying elections due to complaints of anomalies in the voter list.

Mumbai: Amid complaints from opposition parties and feedback from civic officials, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) is likely to extend the timeline for finalising the draft electoral rolls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The move is expected to push the polls back by at least a couple of weeks.

Thane, India - November -24, 2025: Local self-government (corporations ) elections have been announced in Maharashtra, and preparations are underway in the Thane Municipal Corporation. The voter lists have been issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation, and workers from various political parties are visiting the Election Office located at the Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters to review and verify these voter list ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, November -24, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (Praful Gangurde)
Thane, India - November -24, 2025: Local self-government (corporations ) elections have been announced in Maharashtra, and preparations are underway in the Thane Municipal Corporation. The voter lists have been issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation, and workers from various political parties are visiting the Election Office located at the Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters to review and verify these voter list ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, November -24, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (Praful Gangurde)

Opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have alleged significant anomalies in the recently published draft voter list, including duplicate entries, deletion of names, and shifting of voters to other wards. BMC officials have also communicated to the SEC the difficulties they are facing in finalising the rolls. The civic body has reportedly submitted a list of wards where voters have been moved to other wards, after receiving a lot of complaints. The BMC commissioner has also sought corrections to the draft list.

“We are revising our communication to the BMC, empowering them to make corrections to the draft list. The exercise is expected to take a few more days and may delay the BMC elections. We will either have to work until the last few days of the January 31 deadline or seek an extension from the Supreme Court,” said state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare.

On November 13, the SEC extended the deadline to publish the final voters’ list from November 28 to December 5 at the BMC’s request. With further anomalies emerging, the civic body has now sought additional time. “Though the opposition has sought a three-week extension, the SEC may give the BMC a one-week extension. In that case, the announcement of the election may be delayed, resulting in a delay to the actual conduct of polls in Mumbai,” said a BMC official, who requested anonymity.

The official added that even the number of suspected duplicate entries is huge—1.1 million or 10.6% of total voters—prompting the civic body to proceed cautiously to avoid further controversy.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC polls may be delayed as SEC reviews draft voter list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Maharashtra State Election Commission is likely to extend the deadline for finalizing draft electoral rolls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, potentially delaying polls by weeks due to significant anomalies reported by opposition parties and civic officials. Issues include duplicate entries and voter relocations, prompting the BMC to request more time for corrections.