MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) vigilance department has issued a reminder notice to A-Ward to submit documents related to alleged corruption in beautification and slum improvement work carried out between 2023-2025 amounting to ₹103 crores. A-Ward covers areas such as Colaba, Cuffe Parade, P’DMello Road, Marine Drive and parts of Ballard Estate. BMC probes ₹103-cr spent to beautify SoBo

The vigilance department had issued the first notice to the ward on August 14. The second notice was issued on September 22, subsequent to a preliminary site inspection initiated by the department, acting on a complaint by an RTI activist Santosh Daundkar.

The inspection has uncovered significant irregularities in slum improvement and the execution of the beautification project, record-keeping and alleged financial mismanagement; add to that, missing key documents, dubious work orders and alleged needless constructions.

HT is in possession of a copy of the letter issued by the vigilance department to the ward. The ward was directed to submit a comprehensive, year-wise summary of development works undertaken. Original work order files and all supporting documents were also to be handed for review. The department also cited multiple directives issued by the additional commissioner (July 24, 2025) and the chief engineer (August 14, 2025).

“Although the A-Ward had assured in a letter dated September 1, 2025, that the requested documents would be submitted following the Anant Chaturdashi festival, no such submission has been made to date,” the letter states. Jaydeep More, acting assistant commissioner, A-Ward, however told HT on Wednesday, “I have submitted the documents asked by the vigilance department on September 29.”

Meanwhile, here are the key findings from site inspection. Two work orders were issued for repairs to a non-existent community hall in 4th Pasta Lane, Colaba. At Badhwar Park, several estimated beautification measures were not implemented – no payment was sanctioned nor was an NOC obtained from the district collector. No memorial of Shivaji Maharaj was funded at Dhobighat, though partial work such as flooring, painting and a tin shed was observed. This led to penal action, resulting in savings of ₹76,594 and a penalty of ₹45,000.

A broader audit of 29 out of 205 works in the ward uncovered significant irregularities, resulting in ₹28.32 lakh in savings, ₹1.33 lakh in deductions, ₹64,872 in recoveries, and penalties totalling ₹12.72 lakh, stated the vigilance department in its preliminary findings.