BMC razes 12 shanties around Banganga Tank for revamp project

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Mumbai: As part of its revamp project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday demolished as many as twelve shanties around the Banganga Tank premises.

The Banganga Tank, nestled in the heart of one of the city’s most expensive neighbourhoods – Walkeshwar is undergoing a facelift by the civic body. The precinct is a Grade-1 heritage site and is privately owned by the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Temple Trust. It is maintained by the state archaeology department.

After the demolition drive, the BMC said people from the site were rehabilitated and given alternate accommodation in the nearby area. The rehabilitation of the PAPs was conducted with the help of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority.

As part of the facelift, the civic body is conducting various essential tasks such as cleaning the Banganga Lake and its surroundings, restoration of the Ramkund precinct, protection of the lake’s steps and retaining walls, as well as repair and restoration of lamp posts.

Banganga Tank is an 11th-century precinct. There are 16 prominent temples, including Kashi and Kavale Math, in the precinct.

Banganga Tank attracts 10,000 devotees to Kartik Purnima. They also gather here annually during Pitru Paksha, for ‘pind daan’ (a ritual performed in the memory of ancestors).

