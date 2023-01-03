BMC razes 55 unauthorised structures in Bhandup for GMLR

Mumbai: As a part of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday razed more than 50 illegal encroachments to widen a road in Bhandup.

The S ward of BMC on Tuesday razed unauthorised constructions spreading over half a kilometre road between Sudarshan Hotel and the Tulshet Pada area in Bhandup.

The land, cleared of the unauthorised structures, has been handed over to the bridges department of the BMC. After this demolition, the width of the road increased to 45.75 meters from 30 meters.

The GMLR is a nearly 12-km-long under-construction east-west connector with 5+5 lanes, from near the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway near Airoli toll plaza.

“Two bulldozers and a team of 25 persons were formed to act against the unauthorised structures. This action by our team will help in implementation of the GMLR project,” said Ajitkumar Ambi, assistant commissioner of the ‘S’ ward in a press statement.

As a part of the GMLR, the BMC had proposed 4.75-km-long and 1.6-km-long tunnels that will run under Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and the remaining stretch of about 6 kms will be covered via two flyovers. Besides, over 2 kms of road is widened to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

HT on October 06, 2022 had reported that the Union environment ministry’s Regional Empowered Committee (REC) in Nagpur had sought a comprehensive study of development projects on the ecology of SGNP before giving permission to divert the 19.4 hectares of forest land -- nearly twice the area of Azad Maidan — for GMLR.