BMC removes 2,103 illegal political hoardings day after model code is enforced
The crackdown involved the removal of illegal political hoardings, banners, kiosks, stickers, signs and flags that had been put up without permission
Mumbai: A day after the model code of conduct was enforced, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a major crackdown on illegal political advertisements across the city, removing 2,103 unauthorised hoardings on Tuesday.
The crackdown involved the removal of illegal political hoardings, banners, kiosks, stickers, signs and flags that had been put up without permission. Civic officials also whitewashed 364 wall advertisements as part of the drive. From now on, only advertisements that have been officially approved and accounted for as election expenditure will be permitted, a civic official said.
The civic body’s action comes amid a spree of anonymous poster campaigns in recent weeks, many of which raised issues of Marathi identity and carried messages warning people against handing over the city to one family, in an apparent reference to the Thackerays.
Additional municipal commissioner (city) Ashwini Joshi said “The crackdown was aimed at preventing violations of the model code of conduct and will continue in the coming days.”
Deputy municipal commissioner (special) Chanda Jadhav too emphasised that the campaign to remove illegal hoardings and banners from major junctions, arterial roads, public spaces and government premises was being carried out on a war footing.
The municipal administration has appealed to political parties, office bearers and workers to cooperate and refrain from putting up any material that violates the model code of conduct.
