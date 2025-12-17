Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

BMC removes 2,103 illegal political hoardings day after model code is enforced

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 07:00 am IST

The crackdown involved the removal of illegal political hoardings, banners, kiosks, stickers, signs and flags that had been put up without permission

Mumbai: A day after the model code of conduct was enforced, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a major crackdown on illegal political advertisements across the city, removing 2,103 unauthorised hoardings on Tuesday.

Mumbai, India – 16, Dec 2025: A poster war erupts in Mumbai as unidentified organizations display rival posters - one promoting Hindutva ideology, another advocating for Marathi citizens' rights, the latest poster takes a dig at BMC, stating it's "not a single family's business", likely fueling the ongoing turf war between BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and MNS ahead of the BMC elections, at Byculla, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India – 16, Dec 2025: A poster war erupts in Mumbai as unidentified organizations display rival posters - one promoting Hindutva ideology, another advocating for Marathi citizens' rights, the latest poster takes a dig at BMC, stating it's "not a single family's business", likely fueling the ongoing turf war between BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and MNS ahead of the BMC elections, at Byculla, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The crackdown involved the removal of illegal political hoardings, banners, kiosks, stickers, signs and flags that had been put up without permission. Civic officials also whitewashed 364 wall advertisements as part of the drive. From now on, only advertisements that have been officially approved and accounted for as election expenditure will be permitted, a civic official said.

The civic body’s action comes amid a spree of anonymous poster campaigns in recent weeks, many of which raised issues of Marathi identity and carried messages warning people against handing over the city to one family, in an apparent reference to the Thackerays.

Additional municipal commissioner (city) Ashwini Joshi said “The crackdown was aimed at preventing violations of the model code of conduct and will continue in the coming days.”

Deputy municipal commissioner (special) Chanda Jadhav too emphasised that the campaign to remove illegal hoardings and banners from major junctions, arterial roads, public spaces and government premises was being carried out on a war footing.

The municipal administration has appealed to political parties, office bearers and workers to cooperate and refrain from putting up any material that violates the model code of conduct.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC removes 2,103 illegal political hoardings day after model code is enforced
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed 2,103 illegal political advertisements on Tuesday, enforcing the model code of conduct. The operation included dismantling unauthorized hoardings and whitewashing 364 wall ads. This crackdown aims to curb violations amid rising anonymous campaigns addressing Marathi identity. Officials urge political parties to comply with regulations moving forward.