Delhi pharmacies directed to stop advertising ‘exaggerated' discounts on medicines

The Delhi government’s Drugs Control Department (DCD) has directed pharmacies across the Capital to stop displaying or advertising “unrealistic and exaggerated” discounts on medicines, saying claims of discounts as high as 80% raise concerns about the genuineness and source of the drugs being sold. The advisory comes amid the growing presence of pharmacy chains offering discounts of 20% to 80% on medicines. (Unsplash/Representational)

In an advisory issued on August 17, accessed by HT, the department directed all licensed pharmacies and medical stores to refrain from displaying or publicising “unrealistic, exaggerated, false, misleading or vague claims regarding discounts or prices of medicines”.

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The advisory comes amid the growing presence of pharmacy chains offering discounts of 20% to 80% on medicines. Officials, who asked not to be identified, said the department is examining whether such advertisements could influence consumers’ purchasing decisions without providing clear and verifiable information about the actual prices being offered.

Questions on sourcing and authenticity “Unrealistic and exaggerated discount claims on pharmaceutical products, i.e. even below the purchase price from their actual manufacturers/authorised distributors, further raise concerns regarding the genuineness of source of procurement,” the advisory said.

A DCD official said selling medicines below their maximum retail price (MRP) is not prohibited, but advertisements carrying vague or exaggerated discount claims are under scrutiny.