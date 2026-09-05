Narela realtor shootout: Police say accused identified, raids underway

NEW DELHI: A day after a 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead outside a gym in outer Delhi’s Narela, police said the accused have been identified, and raids are underway to nab them. According to police, the three are suspected to be in their early 20s, or younger. (Photo for representation)

On Thursday morning, Pramod Kumar, a resident of Nahri village in Sonipat, was shot at least 15 times when he was going to a gym with his friend Pawan Kumar around 7am. While Pramod died on the spot, Pawan escaped unhurt. The two attackers allegedly fled the spot on a motorcycle along with another accomplice.

“All three who had come to the spot have been identified. CCTV footage helped trace the exit route and identify the accused,” an officer said.

According to police, the three are suspected to be in their early 20s, or younger. “They have been active on social media and have uploaded videos with weapons,” the officer said.

Another officer said that raids are being conducted in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to nab the suspects.

A purported social media post attributed the murder to Himanshu Bhau, a gangster and his associate. HT could not independently verify the post.

A case under sections 103(1) (murder), 109(1) (attempted murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered at Narela police station.

The family denied receiving any extortion calls. However, a police officer said that a few weeks ago, Kumar’s partner received a call from an alleged extortionist who asked them to pay ₹2 crore, but Kumar allegedly told his partner not to pay. Kumar is survived by his wife and two minor children.