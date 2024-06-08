Mumbai: A road contractor appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was fined ₹1.5 lakh after a 25-year-old rain tree was uprooted while digging a road for work on a stormwater drain in JB Nagar, Andheri East. The contractor was initially fined ₹50,000, before the amount was increased after an activist pursued the matter with the BMC for almost six months. BMC road contractor fined ₹ 1.5L for felling 25-year-old rain tree in JB Nagar

No FIR has been registered against the contractor despite activist Amit Maru claiming that, according to the law, the police should register an offence for felling of the trees since it is a cognisable offence. “Even while penalising ₹1.50 lakh on May 28, BMC only mentioned preventive measures not taken, but not for the felling of the 25-year-old rain tree,” said Maru.

The BMC had first written to the contractor in January 2024, about a month after the tree was felled. The letter noted that the contractor had not taken enough care while excavating around the tree trunk. “Despite various site instructions, site memos, directions to your staff for taking utmost care while excavating… your staff failed to achieve the same, which has resulted in falling of some of trees,” the letter said. This was when the BMC imposed a fine of ₹50,000.

Maru then pursued the matter further with the garden department of the BMC’s K East ward and threatened to complain to the National Green Tribunal. The BMC then added a penalty of ₹1 lakh on the contractor. In a letter to the contractor last month, the BMC reiterated that they had not not taken enough care while excavating, which led to the uprooting of the tree.

An official from the garden department said that while he is aware of the case, he would need more information to comment on it.